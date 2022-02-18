Commission will study barriers for women in workforce face, Hutchinson says

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday creation of the Arkansas Commission on the Status of Women, which will study the barriers women face in the workforce and provide a report to the General Assembly at the end of the year.

The Republican governor said during his weekly news briefing that the 14-member commission will examine labor force participation by women.

"They will make recommendations to myself and to the General Assembly on ways to eliminate barriers to entering the labor force and participating in the success we all want in our life and in our careers," Hutchinson said.

Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the last report done by the Arkansas Women's Commission, and Hutchinson said this year was a perfect time to examine issues women face.

"This will also provide an overview of the child care economy in our state that I see as very important," he said. "I am asking this commission to give a final report no later than Dec. 1 of this year."

The commission will be chaired by Allison Williams, the governor's chief of staff.

"She has been a role model and continues to be a role model in leadership within the state," Hutchinson said. "She is passionate about removing barriers for women in the workplace and ensuring their success has no limits."

Williams said she wants the commission to be as diverse as possible.

"This meant we wanted people of different age, genders, geographical location, backgrounds and other metrics," she said. "I am most interested in hearing what their experiences were in the workforce and how they were able to address those situations."

Hutchinson said Arkansas has had four commissions that focused on women, starting with one created by Gov. Orval Faubus in 1964 to focus on the social, political and economic status of women. He said the last one was created in 1975 by Gov. David Pryor, who instituted the Governor's Commission on the Status of Women to focus on Title IX and the Equal Rights Amendment, but no report was ever filed.

Williams said that since the last report done by the Arkansas Women's Commission, there have been gains when it comes to women in the workforce, but parity has not been achieved.

"Covid has highlighted the need to address these persistent challenges," she said during the briefing.

Allison told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that covid-19 highlighted the barriers women face in the workforce and the burden child care and elder care can place on them. She said the commission will allow them to study these issues and present actionable suggestions to the General Assembly and the governor on how to remove such barriers.

Williams said the commission will hold monthly meetings that will be open to the public using virtual means.