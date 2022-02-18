Marriage Licenses

Ivan Tate, 29, and Jazmenn Wright, 31, both of Little Rock.

Amari Tenner-Johnson, 20, and Kenneth Cooley, 19, both of North Little Rock.

Arch Jones, 56, and Deborah Dockens, 57, both of Conway.

Samer Masri, 35, and Amanda Kilgore, 32, both of Sherwood.

Asha Burrell, 21, and Peyton Greiner, 20, both of Greenbrier.

Michael Moore, 42, and Victoria Walker, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Jeremy Allison, 39, and Dea Garrison, 36, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-520. Misty Myers v. Eric Myers.

GRANTED

21-2143. Ugonma Ezeala v. Anselem Okoli.

21-3208. Susan Owens v. Michael Owens.