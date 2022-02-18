DANA KELLEY: Responsible response

Last February, the San Francisco Unified School District's board of education was making national headlines by voting 6-1 to rename 44 schools that bore the names of unworthy historical Americans.

The criteria for disqualification was any perceived connection with slavery or oppression, specifically of women, and the genocide of Native Americans. The advisory committee that the board appointed chose not to include any historians in its proceedings, with the board chair famously (and laughingly) saying, "We don't need to belabor history in that regard. We're not debating that."

Consequently, the board-approved list of names no longer acceptable to grace school buildings wound up including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and both president Roosevelts (the advisory committee had trouble figuring out whether the namesake was Teddy or Franklin D., but ultimately decided neither deserved the recognition).

It even struck down the name of Paul Revere because, the committee said, the celebrated silversmith and patriot participated in the Penobscot Expedition--an event which committee members ignorantly concluded had something to do with colonizing that tribe of Indians.

In reality, the expedition was named for the Penobscot bay where Revere and other colonists attacked a British fort in 1779.

An historian or two might've come in handy, it turns out.

Nevertheless, President Gabriela Lopez vigorously defended the board's decision for renaming the schools, arguing that the removal didn't cancel history but was instead "just sharing in our schools what is and isn't uplifted."

When asked about the committee's defiant refusal to include historians, Lopez went on the offensive.

"So then you go into discrediting the work they're doing," she said, "and the process that they put together in order to create this list."

She brushed aside multiple errors of fact by the committee, saying she wasn't worried because "the people who have contributed to this process are also part of a community ... and they're contributing through diverse perspectives and experiences that are often not included, and that we need to acknowledge."

Historical ignorance and a hyper-racialized agenda are perspectives, all right. But to demand--with an arrogant condescension to rational inquiry--that they be acknowledged and lifted up above facts is irresponsible. Especially for a school board president and former teacher.

Many local parents and patrons were doubly outraged because they believed the board should have been focused on re-opening schools, not renaming them. And certainly not by using a circus-like process that made a mockery out of historical fact.

Indeed, the board was preoccupied with just about everything other than teaching kids, whose education was suffering demonstrably under extended remote learning policies. (San Francisco schools were among the longest closed for covid; students didn't return to classes until the fall of 2021.)

Those misplaced priorities included a proposal to scrap merit-based admissions for a lottery at a popular elite high school and a highly visible and vocal denial of a gay father of biracial children to a parent panel because he was white.

The board's antics left many across America shaking their heads in bemused disbelief, with a resigned "what can you do?" attitude.

But San Francisco locals were fed up. In the city's first recall effort in 40 years and the first ever to unseat school board members, signatures were gathered and petitions were filed to recall Lopez, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Alison Collins.

Collins had led the charge to dismantle the merit-based admission policy (which she called racist) at Lowell High School, which was predominantly Asian, to increase its "diversity." But she was fine with the city's only other merit-based high school, where her own children attended.

On Tuesday, the trio was ousted by an overwhelming landslide: 75 percent voted to remove Lopez, 72 percent to recall Moliga and 79 percent voted to boot Collins.

San Francisco's mayor, who supported the recall, will appoint replacements in the coming weeks to finish the removed members' terms. The next board election presumably will be shaped by real education dialog: how to operate schools where students learn.

It's more than refreshing to see ridiculousness finally being reeled in. School boards have serious responsibilities, and far too many have been distracted with posturing in support of political and/or partisan issues du jour.

Many are calling the successful recall a wake-up call for other boards and political bodies. It's also a renewal of hope that restores the most basic principles of self-government to prominence.

Elected officials--on school boards, city councils, state houses and in Washington--work for the people. They are elected to serve, not rule.

School boards have fallen into the habit of telling parents rather than listening to them, of lecturing on progressive policies rather than leading administrators to educate students better.

San Francisco's decisive example of frustrated parents finally asserting their rightful power may be the tip of a very large iceberg.

And if it can happen there, in a far-left bastion that wears its badge of liberalism proudly, corrective responses by the voting public to radical governmental irresponsibility can happen anywhere.

Wacko policies never work, and there was a time when wacko was called wacko. This week, San Francisco recalled it. Let's hope it's a trend.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.