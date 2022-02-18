'Death on the Nile' slays meager competition

"Death on the Nile" bumped "Jackass Forever" from the top of the domestic box office over a slow weekend when Americans were more focused on the Super Bowl.

The picture, from Walt Disney Co.'s 20th Century Studios, generated $12.8 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, according to preliminary estimates Sunday from Comscore Inc. The movie took in less than half the $28.7 million that its predecessor, 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express," generated in its opening weekend five years ago.

"Jackass Forever," from ViacomCBS Inc.'s Paramount Pictures, fell to second place with $8.1 million in domestic box office receipts in its second weekend.

"Death on the Nile" returns Kenneth Branagh to the role of Agatha Christie's Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Branagh directed the film, which also features Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright and Russell Brand. About 65% of critics recommended it on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Two other pictures made their debuts last week. "Marry Me," a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson from Comcast Corp.'s Universal Pictures, looked to get out ahead of Valentine's Day. "Blacklight" is an action-thriller distributed by independent Briarcliff Entertainment. It stars Liam Neeson.

"Marry Me" opened with $8 million while simultaneously streaming on Peacock. The Universal Pictures release, which was timed to Valentine's Day on Monday, stars Lopez as a pop star who, after finding out her fiance has been cheating, marries a stranger (Wilson) at one of her concerts.

Another once dependable ticket-seller at the box office -- a Liam Neeson thriller -- also struggled. "Blacklight," a poorly reviewed action film starring the 69-year-old Neeson as a shadowy government agent, opened with $3.6 million.

Amazon Prime Video debuted its own film: "I Want You Back," with Charlie Day and Jenny Slate.

Still going strong was Marvel and Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which swung $7.2 million in its ninth weekend for a North American cumulative of $759 million.

Hollywood's biggest pitch to moviegoers over the weekend wasn't in theaters but in television ads. After two years of the pandemic, a heavy-hitting lineup of blockbusters were set to roll out trailers during the Super Bowl broadcast and try to lure still-reluctant moviegoers back to theaters. Last year, when many theaters were still shuttered and few films were being released, Hollywood largely sat out the game. Jordan Peele's "Nope" kicked off the day with its first trailer early Sunday.

Few films were set to capitalize in theaters on Feb. 8's Academy Awards nominations. As nominations came later than usual this year, most Oscar contenders -- a field that Netflix led with 24 nominations -- have been available for weeks, if not months, in the home. But a few films sought a post-nominations lift at the box office, even if the once expected "Oscar bump" is all but dead.

Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza," up for three awards including best picture, had its widest week of release in its 12th week of release, playing in 1,977 theaters. It managed $922,500 in ticket sales, bringing its cumulative total to $14 million.

Branagh's other film in release, "Belfast," followed up its seven nominations by playing in 928 theaters and adding $285,000 to its $7.9 million gross. Other best-picture contenders -- "Nightmare Alley" ($85,000) and "West Side Story" ($235,000) -- made only minor blips.

The biggest bumps out there may have been for a few of the international contenders. Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car," which is nominated for four Oscars including best picture, saw a 92% spike in grossing $192,000 from 127 theaters. Joachim Trier's "The Worst Person in the World," nominated for best original screenplay and best international film, earned $255,395 on 49 screens in its second weekend.