Decatur fire injures two, sends one to hospital

DECATUR -- The Decatur Fire Department, along with fire departments from Centerton and Gentry, responded to a fire Feb. 6 at a house on Rooster Street in eastern Decatur.

Two people were in the house at the time. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, and one was transported to Northwest Medical Center for burns to his face, head and arms.

The fire was contained to a rear bedroom where it started.

According to Joey Gunter, Decatur Fire Chief, "the house is considered a total loss. The fire was contained to one bedroom where it started. It did burn part of the attic. The rest of the house contains major smoke damage and some water damage."