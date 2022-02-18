Downtown Texarkana in spotlight

TEXARKANA -- Main Street Texarkana is working with Main Street Arkansas on developing a strategic plan for downtown Texarkana within the Main Street District and needs the community's input.

Main Street Arkansas has hired an outside consultant, Randy Wilson with Community Design Solutions, to work with nine selected communities in Arkansas -- one being Texarkana -- to enhance the downtown region.

As part of the plan, a survey is being conducted by the University of Arkansas that requires community input. They are also analyzing data from secondary sources.

"It is important that we get the community's full participation for the best results that represent Texarkana," said Ina McDowell, executive director of Main Street Texarkana.

The link for the survey is: https://bit.ly/MSTexarkana

Participants in the survey are asked to complete it by today.

A board workshop will be held with the Main Street Texarkana board of directors next week, with Wilson and both Main Street Arkansas and Main Street Texas directors present. The workshop will be held at the Arkansas Municipal Auditorium, but it will not be open to the public.

Main Street Texarkana is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that uses the four-point approach for the revitalization and historic preservation of the downtown community: design, organization, promotion and economic restructuring.