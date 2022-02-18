Episcopal Collegiate thrives with defense

The same defensive effort that carried Episcopal Collegiate to a convincing victory over Central Arkansas Christian nearly a month ago showed up again in a major way Thursday.

Episcopal Collegiate held the Lady Mustangs to eight field goals and forced a bevy of turnovers, particularly in the first quarter, to roll to a 63-36 victory in the 3A-6 conference tournament title game at Wildcat Gymnasium in Little Rock.

The 27-point win wasn't quite a large as the 46-18 defeat Episcopal Collegiate administered to its cross-town rivals on Jan. 21, but the Lady Wildcats were just as thorough.

"We played really well," Episcopal Collegiate Coach Micah Marsh said. "I thought we really got after it on the defensive end, kind of like we did the last time we played them, and that was huge. But if we're hitting shots on offense, too, we've got a chance to be a really good team."

The Lady Wildcats, who also lost to CAC at home on Dec. 7, made shots in abundance to emphatically complete their trilogy with the Lady Mustangs.

Episcopal Collegiate (21-5) went 24 of 48 (50%) from the field and led 28-15 at halftime. Avery Marsh scored 17 of her 27 points in the second half, including nine in the third quarter. Ashauni Corley chimed in with 18 points, and Riley Brady added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

However, it was the job the Lady Wildcats did defensively that set their banner night in motion.

CAC, which had trouble just getting off clear field-goal looks throughout, turned the ball over nine times on its first 10 possessions. The one shot it did manage to get off during that span ended up sailing high over the backboard because it was taken under heavy duress.

Those mistakes played right into the Lady Wildcats' hands.

"They're so hard to score on," said CAC Coach Steve Quattlebaum, whose team committed 13 turnovers in that first quarter. "They're so so active. And turnovers, that's been our biggest problem all year. We just haven't been very good at taking care of the basketball at times, and we kind of took ourselves out of this one mentally early.

"But to be honest, it was mostly because of [Episcopal Collegiate]. They shot it extremely well, too."

After going 6 of 30 (20%) in the previous game against the Lady Wildcats, CAC shot 25% (8 of 32) this time around. The Lady Mustangs, who got 15 points and seven rebounds from Riley Bryant, were down 33-23 at with 4:43 remaining in the third until Avery Marsh's three-pointer started a 10-0 run. She hit another one from about 24-feet out two minutes later to extend Episcopal Collegiate's lead to 43-23. The senior guard would add eight points in the final quarter, not to mention a pair of three-point plays, to finish things off.

"This team is super unselfish," Micah Marsh said. "They find the open player, they make the extra pass. ... They just play really well together. And when our defensive intensity is up, it makes it that much better.

"But this was a good win for us because CAC is good. Year in and year out, they're good, and Coach Q will have them ready next week for regionals. Still, for our seniors to go out with a victory on their home floor for the conference championship, no matter who it's against, that makes it even more special."

BOYS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 68, CENTRAL ARK. CHRISTIAN 58

Kellen Robinson followed up Wednesday's impressive 30-point showing in the semifinals with another one in final to power Episcopal Collegiate (19-7).

The freshman guard finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wildcats, who took over with an 11-0 run in the second quarter. They pushed their cushion to 41-27 in the third before Central Arkansas Christian (18-6) spurted back.

Brolan Griffith had 12 of his 14 points in the first half and Elijah Mason tallied 13 points and 15 rebounds for Episcopal Collegiate.

Grayson Wilson scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Mustangs, who ran off nine points in row in the third to cut the Wildcats' lead to 41-36. But Robinson had seven points during a 9-0 run to allow Episcopal Collegiate to reestablish command.

Steven Massey ended with 14 points and Tyler Williams tossed in 10 points for CAC.