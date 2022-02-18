Fast-track visas extend Russian reach in Ukraine

MOSCOW -- Ivan Malyuta, a resident of Donetsk, a city in eastern Ukraine that's controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, applied for Russian citizenship this month and said he, his wife and three children will soon be getting Russian passports.

"I want to be a citizen of the Russian Federation. We are moving towards this, aren't we?" he said at a Donetsk migration service office.

Malyuta and his family will join more than 720,000 residents of rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine who have gotten Russian citizenship and passports in a fast-track procedure widely seen as an attempt to underscore Russia's influence in the region.

Russia threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine in 2014, shortly after annexing Crimea in response to a popular uprising in Kyiv ousting a Kremlin-friendly president.

Moscow has denied deploying troops or weapons to the rebel-held areas, with government officials repeatedly stressing that Russia is not a party to the conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people.

Besides the quick path to citizenship, Russia has offered residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics membership in the Kremlin's ruling party and other perks, such as its covid-19 vaccines and trade preferences for local manufacturers.

Ukraine has been appalled by the efforts amid rising tensions and fears of a new invasion. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba last week urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Russia for "its illegal mass issuing of Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens."

On Tuesday, Russian lawmakers appealed to President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the two self-proclaimed republics, eliciting even more outrage in Kyiv, with both the Foreign Ministry and parliament condemning the move.

Putin has signaled that he wasn't inclined to support the idea, which would violate a 2015 agreement about their status. Political analysts agree that the Kremlin is unlikely to back independence for Donetsk and Luhansk anytime soon, but will continue to reap political benefits from its involvement in eastern Ukraine.

"It's a form of keeping the pressure on Kyiv, destabilizing it and hindering Ukraine's movement towards European values, towards NATO," said Moscow-based political analyst Dmitry Oreshkin.

Putin signed a decree simplifying the procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship for residents of Donetsk and Luhansk in April 2019 -- the day after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presidential victory in Ukraine became official.

Since then, more than 720,000 residents of the rebel-held areas -- about 18% of the population -- have received Russian passports.

Olga Matvienko, an official of the migration service in Donetsk, said the number of people applying for Russian passports has increased in recent weeks as tensions around Ukraine soared. She said the procedure has been "extremely simplified," and takes just one to three months.

Donetsk residents who have applied say having Russian citizenship gives them a sense of protection from a powerful neighboring state.

"Relatives [in Russia] tell us that Putin won't abandon us, and everything will be fine," said 62-year-old retiree Nelya Dzyuba.

BRITISH VISAS

Britain said Thursday that it is scrapping "golden visas" offering residency to wealthy foreign investors amid security concerns and renewed calls for the U.K. to review its links with Russia.

The Home Office said the Tier 1 investor visa route has given opportunities for "corrupt elites to access the U.K." It said that in some cases, the visas have "given rise to security concerns, including people acquiring their wealth illegitimately and being associated with wider corruption."

The visa route, which was introduced in 2008, offered residency to people investing $2.7 million or more in the U.K. and allowed their families to join them. The individuals could then apply for permanent residency in as little as two years depending on how much was invested.

The system will be closed to all new applicants from all nationalities immediately, the government said.

Many of those who acquired such visas were Russians, and critics have long questioned whether the policy facilitated money laundering in the U.K. because not enough background checks were made. Concerns about Moscow's reach in the U.K. have intensified as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the move was part of the government's crackdown on illicit finance.

"I want to ensure the British people have confidence in the system, including stopping corrupt elites who threaten our national security and push dirty money around our cities," Patel said in a statement.

A 2018 report published by Parliament's foreign affairs committee warned that officials could be risking national security by ignoring Russian "dirty money" in London.

"Clearly it's time to bring in some tough sanctions against the Russian regime, against big Russian companies -- organizations of strategic importance," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday. "And also making sure that we stop the raising of funds by Russian companies on London financial markets."

Information for this article was contributed by Dasha Litvinova, Yuras Karmanau, Alexei Alexandrov, Kirill Zarubin and Sylvia Hui of The Associated Press.