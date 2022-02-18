Fire destroys Robinson home in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Fire destroyed the home of Sherman and Tenia Robinson on Feb. 4.

The Gravette Fire Department was called out to a fire at the home, located at 11102 N. Arkansas 59, at 1:45 p.m. Almost immediately, word was received that the residents were still inside the home just north of Bethel Road.

Thanks to the quick work of a passerby who noticed the fire, the Robinsons were able to escape without injury. However, the structure was approximately 50% engulfed when fire crews arrived, so they were not able to save the home. Other items outside the home were also ablaze, including a pickup truck with a fuel drum in the back.

After searching the home and making sure it was clear, fire crews advanced with their hoses and attacked the fire. When fire was noticed behind the hose team, interior crews fell back and moved to the outside of the home. The home and its contents were a total loss.

Members of the Centerton and Decatur fire departments assisted at the scene.

A benefit meal and auction are being planned to help the Robinson family. The event will be held March 12 at the Gravette Civic Center. A chili lunch will be served from noon until 1 p.m. Silent bids may be placed on auction items, including baskets and gift cards, beginning at noon. The live auction will begin at 1 p.m. and will include pies, cakes and other sweets, antiques, furniture and more.

Donations of auction items are being sought. Anyone with items to donate should contact Margo Thomas at 479-631-5762 or Jennifer Robinson at 479-531-4625.