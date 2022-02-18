FYI: Theater in Fayetteville, Rogers and Fort Smith

Today

"And So We Walked" -- "An Artist's Journey Along the Trail of Tears," 7 p.m. Feb. 18-19, 2 p.m. Feb. 20, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. $15-$25. themomentary.org.

"Smoke on the Mountain" -- It's the 1930s and the Sanders family has come to town for a revival, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-19; and 2 p.m. Feb. 20, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $20 for Valentine's Day; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966 (ext. 2).

"The Moors" -- Two sisters, a newcomer, a dog and the bleak British moors, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-19; 2 p.m. Feb. 20, University Theatre on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free, but online reservations are required. uark.universitytickets.com.

"Something Rotten" -- Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard," 8 p.m. Feb. 18-19; 2 p.m. Feb. 20; again Feb. 24-27, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Story Time with Danyelle Musselman, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"Sustainable Gardens Using Native Plants" -- Native Plant Garden Project kickoff event, 10 a.m., Eureka Springs Community Center. Free. www.facebook.com/ESNPGP.

"How to Create Four Seasons of Interest" -- With Horticulture Supervisor Megan Lankford, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $20-$30. Register at www.bgozarks.org

Jazz Concert -- With Crusade, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

"Once Forgotten" -- A documentary by Obed Lamy, followed by a panel discussion, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

An Evening With a Freedom Rider -- An author and Marine Corps veteran, Charles Person was one of the original 13 Freedom Riders who set out on May 4, 1961, to protest segregation and discrimination against Black Americans in the South, 5:30 p.m., Great Hall and via livestream at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

American Patchwork Quartet -- 7:30 p.m., Starr Theater at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33 & up. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

