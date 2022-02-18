Gentry council hears updates, approves land exchange

GENTRY -- The Gentry City Council heard numerous project updates, approved participating in the Benton County Hazard Mitigation Plan and authorized a land exchange needed to put in a 12-inch water line during its Feb. 7 meeting.

Kevin Johnston, Gentry's mayor, updated the council on work being done to wrap up construction projects on the splash pad in Gentry City Park and at the new sports complex being built on Browning Road on the north side of the city.

He said the weather had been a negative factor in building turf mounds and installing stone at the city's new splash pad but that work was progressing and nearing completion. He said signs with rules and regulations for the facility would soon be installed.

He spoke to the council about the additional aggregate trail work being completed at the new sports complex, explaining some modifications made to match funds available for the trail portion of the project.

He said 66 trees had been planted at the facility, with 120 more to come in the future. He said Flintco was finishing up some punch list items and that the complex would probably be padlocked until the rest of the work there could be completed when the weather warms up. He said he didn't want to open the facility until everything is done to prevent damage.

Johnston brought the matter of insurance for the facility to the council, saying the council could insure all the property or just parts of it more prone to damage and vandalism. The council voted to insure the entire property for $4,000 per year, with a $7,500 deductible. The insurance would provide up to $1.5 million in coverage for the property.

Larry Gregory, project manager for Garver, said work on the new water tower north of the city had been slow for the last several weeks but that electrical and mechanical work was beginning this week. He said the project was approximately 85% complete at the end of January.

Johnston told the council that the landowners at 117 N. Smith Ave. were making significant progress in cleaning up the lot. He said a new owner had hauled off five dumpsters full of debris and several dump truck loads. He said the past owner would then be given 30 days to remove any of his items, after which the buildings will also be removed and hauled off. He said this was so far being done without the city employing a contractor.

He reported that a lien had been filed against the property at 119 N. Nelson Ave. which would be good for 10 years. Should the city decide to do so, it could foreclose on the property to collect the lien amount, according to city attorney Joel Kurtz. The council voted to table foreclosure for a year to see if the lien amount is satisfied by that time.

In December, a lien resolution was passed setting the lien amount of $9,657.86 to be applied to the property for city contracted cleanup.

The council passed a resolution to again participate with Benton County in a hazard mitigation plan rather than having its own plan. The action makes it possible for the city to apply for and receive disaster assistance from the federal government through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The council approved a land exchange of 0.103 acres of city land located at North Collins and North Byers avenues for a permanent utility easement to make it possible for the city to install a 12-inch waterline and for the landowner to build a fence. The action was deemed beneficial to both the city and the landowner.

The council heard an appeal of a December Planning Commission decision denying a tract split requested by Robert and Shawn Swanson outside city limits but in Gentry's planning jurisdiction. The lot split was denied by the commission since it would change the nature of the current rural development subdivision with 5-acre lots.

The City Council, at its February meeting, referred the matter back to the Planning Commission with the suggestion that the property owner submit to the commission letters from the other property owners in the subdivision stating that they do not oppose the tract split.

Janie Parks, director of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce, updated the council on chamber projects in the city. Among items in her report were the upcoming Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. April 16, a fishing derby at Flint Creek Park from 9 a.m. to noon June 4 and the Freedom Festival on July 4.

She spoke about the Neighbor for Neighbor program operated jointly by the Gentry Chamber and Gentry United Way, saying many had been helped by the program, including students at the high school.

Parks told the council that a decision on having the annual Chamber Awards Banquet would be made soon but that filling the Wooden Spoon Restaurant to capacity as in years past did not fit well with social distancing precautions recommended to prevent the spread of covid-19. She said the options appeared to be a smaller banquet so that people could be spaced out or canceling this year's event.

Submitted/FLINTCO The new Gentry sports complex is shown at dusk with the lights on at the ball fields.



Submitted/FLINTCO The new Gentry sports complex is shown at dusk with the lights on at the ball fields.



Submitted/FLINTCO The new Gentry sports complex is shown at dusk with the lights on at the ball fields.



Submitted/FLINTCO Looking toward the northwest, the new Gentry sports complex is shown at dusk with the lights on at the ball fields.

