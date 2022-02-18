Glory to the team





Searcy's Vivi Edwards was unsuccessful in walking away with her first individual state wrestling title Thursday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

But that didn't deter the smile from her face.

The junior went three periods with Springdale Har-Ber's Byanca Cook, who took home first place in the 140-pound division after with a 7-0 decision. As Edwards walked off the mat without the win, she greeted Coach Jerry Evans with an ear-to-ear grin, seemingly unfazed by what had happened.

"When I lost my match, I was proud of where I was at," Edwards said. "And we know that we have a team that backs us up when things like second place happen. But the fact that we all worked together and put in what we needed as a team throughout the day and weren't just focused on ourselves helped us."

Searcy had three wrestlers advance to championship finals Thursday night, but none were able to come up with an individual title. However, the lack of individual success didn't seem to matter much, as the Lions shared smiles, tears and a team state title, mustering 225 points to reclaim the mantle it last held in 2020.

"Everybody fought today," said Evans, who was named girls wrestling coach of the year. "We may not have had an individual champion, but when you look at this team, nine state medalists is absolutely amazing."

The Lions finished in front of Fayetteville, which had 194 points in its second-place finish. Springdale Har-Ber and Rogers posted 122 and 121 points respectively for third- and fourth-place finishes.

Four seniors -- Madison Sickles (100 pounds), Shelby Webb (124 pounds), Mykenzie Clark (140 pounds) and Lily Dias (165 pounds) -- medaled for the Lions, despite not winning individual titles.

Webb and Clark were Searcy's lone seniors to reach championship finals, sweeping with wins by fall all the way to the title bouts. Webb lost by fall to Fayetteville's Katie Palmer and Clark fell in a 6-0 decision to Bryant's Presley Givens.

Sickles went 3-1 to finish third in her weight class, winning two matches by fall and another by forfeit. Dias progressed to the semifinals of the 165-pound class before losing by fall to the eventual individual runner-up Amelia Frounfelter of Mountain Home.

Those seniors, Evans said Wednesday, were crucial in building the foundation of Searcy girls wrestling, which began with 13 wrestlers in 2020 and has since doubled to 26. Edwards echoed her coach's sentiment Thursday.

"They were the first main Searcy girl wrestlers that worked hard against guys, and when the first year hit, they were the ones that had been wrestling for a long time," Edwards said. "They were, like, our spirit guides.

"They were the ones that were there for us, to teach us how to take their place when they graduated. And I think they've done an amazing, amazing job getting the team ready for when they move on to bigger and better things."

Edwards was one of five non-senior Searcy wrestlers to secure a medal, alongside freshman Gracie Webb (108 pounds), sophomore Shaniah Brown (116 pounds), juniors Megan Amplo (150 pounds) and Harley Seymore (185 pounds).

Edwards' second-place finish was the highest among non-seniors on the team, while Gracie Webb, Brown and Seymore all finished third in their respective classes, and Amplo finished fourth.

"I'm really proud of how close we've all become," said Clark, a senior. "And getting the championship taken away from us, and then for us to come back and work harder and get it again, that's what I'm really proud of. I'm also proud of the girls who worked through their injuries, girls who didn't think they could do it, but placed higher than they thought they would. I'm just really proud of every single one of them."

While the Lions lose four key seniors for next year's championship run, the program doesn't feel it's slowing anytime soon.

"We're solid," Evans said. "We're losing four terrific athletes, but in that room, we've already got people that say, 'Hey, I'm the next one up, I'm the next state champion. I'm the next No. 1 seed going into state.'

"We know that we're going to continue this and continue working toward state championships again."





Cabot’s Alena Williams (top) takes on Kaleigh Smith of Rogers in the 108-pound championship match Thursday. Williams won by fall for one of two individual titles for Cabot. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





