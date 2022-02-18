Golden Lions continue rebuilding phase





Year 12 of the Carlos James era in University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff baseball is actually year 2 of the program's rebuilding phase in his eyes.

James reworked his roster after a covid-shortened 2020 season, and the Golden Lions struggled to an 8-30 record (8-14 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference) in 2021.

"I blew up the team last year," James said. "I started over. Last year was a rebuild for us within baseball. We got rid of some older guys who were unfortunately from out of state, and we brought in a lot of new guys."

James loaded his roster with young players to give them game experience in 2021, and he has replenished his pitching staff for this season with seven transfers, two coming from Division I schools.

"I love being the underdog," said sophomore right-hander Andrew Duran, who joined former Lamar (Colo.) Community College teammates Damon Elarton and Dylan Jutze at UAPB. "I love coming to a school and putting a mark on it, and I know me and two other teammates from my junior college just want to come together and make a mark on it, turn everything around, function the right way. I like being able to come into those big schools and be like, 'You know? We're going to come out here, punch you in the mouth and we're going to beat you.' "

Duran will start UAPB's season opener tonight against host University of New Orleans at the MLB Andre Dawson Classic. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Golden Lions finished 2021 strong with four wins in their final five games, but they're trying to become a more sound team defensively after allowing 10 or more runs 23 times and 20 or more runs five times.

"That just comes with maturity," said James, a Pine Bluff native. "At one time, we started seven freshmen, and it's very difficult with the schedule we play for a young kid to come in and have success. It's difficult for a juco transfer to come in and have success."

But James said he is counting on last season's growing pains to help the Lions blossom.

Senior Kacy Higgins, a Pine Bluff High School graduate, is a returning bright spot to the lineup after batting a team-high .337 with 2 home runs and 8 stolen bases on 11 attempts this season. The preseason All-SWAC second-team selection said the Lions are "stacked" at every position this season.

"We had some players who caught covid, and then with other teams just catching covid, it was just a mix of who would go to the [SWAC] tournament and who wouldn't go to the tournament," Higgins said. "When you have players out, those are key elements to winning games."

UAPB's struggles were too much to overcome and make the eight-team SWAC tournament.

James has written out two lineups, a predominantly left-handed list and the other all right-handed hitters, as he tries to settle on a consistent starting group by the time conference play begins.

His left-handed lineup includes Carlos Rodriguez at left field, Higgins at right field, JaKobi Jackson at either center field or as a designated hitter, Ryan Noble at center if Jackson is the DH, Aidan Martinez at first base, Braelin Hence at second base, Andre Greene at shortstop, Dante Leach at third base and Jutze at catcher.

The all-righty lineup: Brandon Simon at left field, Higgins at center, Davion White at right, Connor James at first, Karsten Vasquez at second, Greene at shortstop, DeClaudio Irvin at third and Edwin DeLaCruz at catcher.

Leach, a .279 hitter last season, Jutze and Higgins must be on the field for the Lions to have a chance at winning, James said.

The Lions are waiting on their ace pitcher, junior Jacob Riordan, for NCAA clearance to play, James said. Riordan is in his fourth school in as many years, starting his college career at Pensacola (Fla.) State College and moving on to Western Oklahoma State College before returning to his native Atlanta to play at Georgia State University.

Riordan made two appearances at Georgia State, but did not record a decision.

Elarton is scheduled to start Saturday's game against Prairie View A&M University.

"We're a little better now pitching than we have been in the past, now that we have some scholarship money," James said, mentioning another reason why he opted to rebuild the team.

UAPB will conclude the Andre Dawson Classic with a Sunday game against Grambling State University and then visit defending national champion Mississippi State University on Tuesday.





His team is reflected in UAPB's head baseball coach Carlos James's sunglasses as he talks with his team at the close of practice in Pine Bluff in this file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)





