Grand Prairie Quilt Society celebrates pieces in February meeting

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met Feb. 9 in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church at Stuttgart with seven members present.

The leader opened the meeting with the thought for the day, "Of course, I'm working....it's a power tool with thread." The January minutes and treasurer's report were given, according to a news release.

The leader asked for ideas for a civic project for the club. Several suggestions were made by the members and they will make inquiries and report back next month.

Registration is open for the Country Quilt Camp at Cross Heirs Retreat Center on June 2-5 at Humphrey.

The leader told the group of a hint she heard about making cutting easier.

"If you use a flat iron as a weight on your ruler, it keeps the ruler from slipping while you cut," she said, adding that it works.

Show and Share:

The leader had several items to show the group: crocheted baby hats for Delta; mini tote bags and ditty bags, shorts and book bags for the Christmas Shoe Boxes.

Another member showed her snowbound project -- a Colonial Williamsburg jigsaw puzzle she put together during the ice and snow.

A member had a baby quilt and a wildlife quilt top.

A member had a little quilted children's book featuring colorful animals with peek-a-boo pockets.

The members also brought up memories of days gone by when their grandmothers washed clothes without the modern conveniences people enjoy today.

The treasure table was again full of patterns, books, fabric and lots of other items from which to choose. It always proves to be a popular gathering place for one and all.

The next meeting will be a Sit n' Sew on March 9 at the church. Interested participants are invited to bring a lunch and projects and join the group.