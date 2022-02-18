Group ties U.S. firm's tanker to Iranian oil

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A tanker owned by a Los Angeles-based private equity firm probably took part in the illicit trade of Iranian crude oil at sea despite American sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic, an advocacy group alleges. The firm said Thursday that it is cooperating with U.S. government investigators.

The group United Against Nuclear Iran raised its allegations in a letter dated Tuesday to Oaktree Capital Management, which holds assets worth more than $160 billion. Satellite images and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press correspond to the group's identification of the vessels allegedly involved and showed them side by side off the coast of Singapore on Saturday.

The alleged oil transfer comes as world powers and Iran negotiate in Vienna over restoring the nuclear deal that saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, including those targeting its crucial oil sales.

But Iran even under American sanctions claims to be selling billions of dollars more of crude than before, likely buoyed by energy prices rising to their highest point in years amid the Ukraine crisis. That makes the sales even more lucrative and increases the challenge of enforcing sanctions if the Vienna talks collapse.

In a statement to the AP, Oaktree subsidiary Fleetscape -- which owns the oil tanker Suez Rajan -- said it is "committed to using best practices in its operations and complying with U.S. sanctions laws."

"We take any allegation of non-compliance very seriously and are cooperating fully with the U.S. authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter," Fleetscape said.

The company did not elaborate. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. Treasury Department, which investigates and enforces sanctions, declined to comment.

Satellite-tracking data from MarineTraffic.com analyzed by the AP showed the Marshall Island-flagged Suez Rajan in the South China Sea off the northeast of Singapore on Saturday. That data also shows the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Virgo in the same area.

Satellite photos of that area from Planet Labs PBC obtained by the AP appear to show the ships alongside each other. At sea, oil tankers can funnel crude between each other in a ship-to-ship transfer that typically sees boats in a similar position.

In separate Planet Labs satellite images from Jan. 16, the Virgo appears to be loading crude oil from Iran's Khargh Island, its main oil distribution terminal in the Persian Gulf. Tracking data separately shows the vessel near Khargh around that time before heading to Singapore.

United Nations records show the Virgo's owners as a company out of Suriname, which could not be reached for comment.

Iran's mission to the United Nations also did not respond to a request for comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Amir Vahdat of The Associated Press.