GUEST COLUMNIST: When it comes to Donald Trump, just follow the trends

Readers are familiar with patterns. We have morning, work and evening routines that are keyed to the clock. We observe the pattern set in walkway bricks, the pattern of migratory birds, the pattern of sunrise and moonset, the seasonal pattern of crop planting and harvesting, and many others.

We also observe behavior patterns followed by members of our family, friends and public officials. Think of crazy Aunt Jessie or strange Uncle Bob. We observe a person living on the street, pushing a shopping cart, or pulling a wagon while engaged in an intense conversation with an imaginary person. In each case, the patterns are evident from observing their behavior, dress, manner of speaking, interests; the list of other characteristics of oddness is long and varied.

Oddness is not the issue, but sickness is. We have observed family members and friends slowly drift into dementia. Our awareness of their condition occurs later and never at the early onset of their illness. Only after their condition has worsened do we look back and are able to trace changes symptomatic of their illness.

The review of Donald Trump's behavior during the past years offers an insight into his mindset. Focus on one of Trump's dominant characteristics during this period. The Washington Post's "The Fact Checker" lists 30,000-plus verified lies he has offered to the American public in the past five years. It is astounding!

Politicians are skilled in both embellishing and blurring issues under discussion. When asked a question, their response answers another question. When discussing an issue, they only emphasize points that favor their position. Sometimes their answer is unintelligible.

What we do not expect from our politicians are outright lies. If they do lie, then they are in the company of Russian and Chinese officials who have developed lying to an art form. Vladimir Putin's recent comments about Ukraine are a perfect example.

Trump's current big lie is his claim that the presidential election was stolen. All the court cases his advocates filed after the 2020 election were routinely dismissed. Yet today he continues to pound the big lie. One of his most recent false claims is that the assault on the nation's Capitol was only political discourse. As if the mob's actions of window breaking, storming the halls of Congress, and threats to hang Mike Pence were mere discourse.

Not only in the political area does Trump continue to offer statements created from whole cloth, but his businesses and income tax filings include false statements; current investigations in New York focus on false statements made in loan applications and state income tax filings.

Doesn't his historical record of lies represent a pattern? Doesn't this pattern represent an altered state of mental health like Jessie and Bob?

Diagnosis of a mental health condition requires an examination by a psychiatrist. Trump will never ever submit to a psychiatric examination. Crazy Aunt Jessie and strange Uncle Bob might have never been examined by a psychiatrist either, but you and your family knew they were off their rocker.

Observing his pattern of compulsive lying, a layperson asks "why." When this question is asked, the person is asking to take a step back and inquire into Trump's mental state. The relative pauses when confronted with Aunt Jessie and Uncle Bob. The relative knows from the observation that something is not firing correctly in Jessie's and Bob's minds and that something is out of kilter.

And so it is with Trump. The pattern of his obsessive lying, supplemented by name-calling, personal attacks, and lashing out at critics reminds us of Jessie and Bob. Do you think these traits may be caused by obsessive-compulsive disorder, confused thinking, or uncontrolled emotions?

If the observed patterns are not linked to some mental disorder, then the link may be to a personality disorder. Could these patterns be paranoia? Paranoia is thinking and feeling like you are being threatened in some way, even if there is no evidence.

Paranoid persons are easily offended, do not trust others, cannot cope with any type of criticism, assign harmful meanings to other people's remarks, are always on the defensive, are hostile, aggressive and argumentative, and unable to compromise.

One of Trump's patterns of behavior is and has been discussed in the media for years: He has a narcissistic personality.

If a list of Trump's actions is compiled, we observe a lack of empathy, nonstop talking and tweeting, a huffy image of self-importance, many rule-breaking actions, a charming demeanor suddenly shifting to extreme anger, attempts to manipulate the press, never accepting responsibility followed by attempts to shift blame, and many others that are traits of a narcissus personality.

So our experience in observing patterns in brick sidewalks, migratory birds, and sunsets permits us to identify the patterns in Aunt Jessie's and Uncle Bob's behavior. Our lifetime of observing patterns of all types permits us to identify the patterns in Trump's behavior. Could something in Trump's mind be skedaddled and cross-wired?

John C. Pickett is an emeritus professor of economics at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.