HOME MOVIES

“A Grand Romantic Gesture” (not rated, 1 hour, 48 minutes, On Demand) A comedy drama in which Ava (Gina McKee), forced into early retirement, is encouraged by her husband and daughter to learn gourmet cooking and prepare to be a grandmother. Instead she sends her life into a crazy new orbit by signing up for a drama class where she is cast as Juliet, and falls in love with her Romeo. With Douglas Hodge, Dylan Llewellyn; written and directed by Joan Carr-Wiggin.

“The Flag of Iron” (R, 1 hour, 53 minutes, Amazon Prime, Google Play) An acrobatic, intricate cult classic Kung Fu actioner, released in 1980, in which a clan master is killed by a mysterious assassin, which results in setting two brothers against each other. With Feng Lu, Phillip Chung-Fung Kwok, Sheng Chiang; directed by Cheh Chang (“The One-Armed Swordsman,” “Five Deadly Venoms”).

“I Want You Back” (R, 1 hour, 56 minutes, Amazon Prime) Surprisingly adorable romcom begins with its protagonists — Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) — getting dumped by their respective lovers Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood). Over the next 20 minutes, we have the inevitable cute meet and bonding but then a whole different sort of movie begins to unfold. Sure, you can guess where it’s going — and that is where it goes — but it’s highly watchable thanks to the winsome, sweet chemistry of the leads.

“A Banquet” (not rated, 1 hour, 37 minutes, On Demand) A sketchy psychological drama in which widowed mother Holly (Sienna Guillory) must overcome the trauma of her husband’s recent suicide when her teenage daughter Betsey (Jessica Alexander) undergoes a psychic experience that causes her to insist her body is no longer her own, but is in service to a higher power; she becomes anorexic but loses no weight. With Ruby Stokes, Lindsay Duncan; directed by Ruth Paxton.

“Hellbender” (not rated, 1 hour, 26 minutes, Shudder) An inventive and muscular witch-horror effort in which 16-year-old Izzy (Zelda Adams), who suffers from a rare illness that has kept her isolated with her mother (Toby Poser), pushes back against her confinement and befriends Amber (Lulu Adams), but her newfound happiness is derailed after she eats a live worm as part of a juvenile game and finds an insatiable and violent hunger awakened within her. Written and directed by Poser, Adams and John Adams.

“The Other Me” (not rated, 1 hour, 36 minutes, On Demand) Architect Irakli (Jim Sturgess), when afflicted by a rare eye disease, finds a surreal visual world opens up to him causing him to question his choices, his career, and his marriage, and to see others’ true motives. With Rhona Mitra, Antonia Campbell-Hughes; written and directed by Giga Agladze and executive produced by David Lynch.

“Until We Meet Again” (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, On Demand ) A fantasy romance in which the ghost of pianist Eddie Conway (Jackson Rathbone) who has haunted an old house in the Hollywood Hills for 45 years, finds his afterlife disrupted when Lisa Wagner (Janel Parrish) moves in. With Michael Madsen, Leslie Jordan, Justin Gaston; directed and co-written by Pece Dingo.



