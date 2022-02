Happy birthday (Feb. 18): The dreamer in you will fall in love many times this year, with people, and places, projects and pets ... oh heavenly reciprocation! As you follow plans with diligence, potentials will be realized, fantasies fleshed out, money made. What makes your senses come alive will also cure your soul. Better eating lifts energy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Whether the sun comes after the storm or the storm comes after the sunny stretch just depends on when you got to the place. Just make sure you're prepared for the full range of weather, and all is well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your busy mind whirs with projects to finish, places to see, people to meet. You are not working in a linear fashion, so don't expect linear results. Your flaws are beautiful too, if you'll only believe it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You will feel a sense of empathy for mankind. You'll greet people like they're long-lost friends. The special treatment is greatly appreciated. An opportunity will arise from your ability to connect.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): In the same way a good comic doesn't have to tell the right audience when to laugh or explain why things are funny, you shouldn't have to lay out instructions for how to love you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The animals don't own mirrors, nor do they care to. Knowing what you look like in the thrust of the action is largely irrelevant to the experience of living it. Self-awareness has no place in an experience of unity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've been working steadily to repay a debt. You're not there yet but congratulate yourself on the progress you made. A small reward is in order, for the sake of morale.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Adults often parent themselves in the same way they were parented as children. This isn't the only way to go. You can also adjust your inner parenting style to suit the life you have now and the person you want to be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): An artful brag is like shorthand. It helps people understand where you're at right now in your life and in your head. They'll get it. You'll have a blast when they meet you there.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): As an adaptable idealist, you can find the highest, most fitting form of any situation. You'll work with unexpected elements. It's funny how a pinch of something terrible can enhance the entire scene.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Intimacy depends on maintaining the right amount of tension in a connection; being comfortable enough to let the guard down, but still unfamiliar enough that discovery is a thrilling risk.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Life heals. You can know everything about the healing process, or you can know nothing about it. The healing will be the same whether you watch it or instead watch television while it's happening.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): While you do not want to be too serious, if you are to meet a goal by next week, you must take measures. Don't let up. You can still have fun while guarding your time well.

PISCES SEASON OPENS

Welcome to Pisces season, a soulful solar sojourn to summarize the lessons of the past 11 months. Pisces is the final sign of the zodiac and an amalgamation of all the rest. Pisces sun message one: We cannot wake up and know who we are, as we are always building it. Much remains unreconciled, an indication of being alive.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: You’re steeped in an aura of healthy, vibrant energy, as can be felt in your eyes, your glow, your smile.

TAURUS: If you're thinking about a mistake, let it go. You've learned the lesson. Next time will be different, you'll see.

GEMINI: You gravitate toward attention-grabbing, provocative topics. None will accuse you of being boring!

CANCER: Relationships have become significantly more complex than they should be. A sweeping gesture will return simplicity.

LEO: When in doubt, take the easy route. Give your love where it's returned. What could be easier?

VIRGO: The story told can rewrite the past and shape the future, too.

LIBRA: Stories can change the world, so of course they can change your dates. Be careful how you describe your life; it matters more than you may think.

SCORPIO: It is more beneficial for you to keep your connection than to boost your self-esteem temporarily by outsmarting your partner.

SAGITTARIUS: While your connection to a certain someone appears casual from the outside, it's also deeply visceral, and you feel that today.

CAPRICORN: Make good on a promise and an exciting trajectory will open up for you.

AQUARIUS: Love the mystery of you and others will too.

PISCES: The weekend is stuffed with clues about how to delight yourself and your partner.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND: Pisces and Libra match on many levels, notably the aesthetic, as both are known for their creative sensibility. Libra is the sign of design and can harmonize in any medium; the Libran’s taste for visual colors and emotional tones is unmatched. The artistry and sensitivity Pisces dances inside will mesmerize Libra. Together they perceive the world as a more vibrant place.