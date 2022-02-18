Housing initiative gets more area

Last month Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley announced that ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed) families seeking homeownership who live in the Pine Bluff Metropolitan Statical Area were eligible for 97% to 100% financing through Simmons Bank as part of their Re-Live Pine Bluff initiative.

Part of the initiative includes The Neighborhood Enhancement Act, which will provide up to 20% of new construction/rehabilitation cost to attract developers to the target area bound by 17th Street on the north and 34th Street on the south; Hazel on the west; and Olive on the east. Homeowners must agree to live in the target area for five years.

Those targeted areas are in the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Area and according to PBURA Interim Executive Director Chandra Griffin, that area would be their focus for blight removal.

A resolution passed by the city council earlier this month transferred two parcels owned by the city of Pine Bluff in that area to URA for the construction of residential housing.

"What this is going to do is encourage new construction and development within that target area through the Neighborhood Enhancement Act," said Griffin." Those two homes will be built and sold. It is going to help with comps [real estate comparables] for that area."

The new builds will be located at 33rd and Plum Street and 1011 W. 23rd Ave., according to Griffin, who said she has already been in touch with an architect that will design the home.

An RFQ (Request For Qualifications) will be submitted for a general contractor whose partnership will be in place for the duration of approved projects through December 2023.

In terms of profit, Watley said they will sell the homes at a cost but it is a possibility they will not receive all of the money that was put into building the homes.

"This serves the reason why a nonprofit developer must step up and start boosting the market," said Watley. "The main objective is to establish comps in the area. You have very low comps that are hurting the ability to get loan value for rehab, particularly new construction."

Watley said the cap on financing a home through the Re-Live Pine Bluff is approximately $170,000 so the cost to build would need to stay under that amount.

PBURA officials said Tuesday during their meeting that they supported the idea and accepted the parcels from the city, however they were concerned if PBURA could legally build a home and turn around and sell it.

Watley said during that meeting that the Neighborhood Enhancement Act falls under the authority of the Urban Renewal Agency as well as the Housing Authority and has very similar control.

Griffin said she would check with the agency's attorney.

The city of Pine Bluff, Simmons Bank, GFPB, Pine Bluff Housing Authority, PBURA, United Way of Southeast Arkansas, Liberty Utilities and Relyance Bank are all partners in contributing to subsidized housing in the targeted areas.

Simmons Bank has lowered its qualifying credit ratings to 580 and 620 for the 97% Affordable Advantage and the 100% Advantage Home Mortage Products, respectively.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington spoke about the initiative during Wednesday's Public Works Committee meeting and said the city is trying to move forward with home construction in the city.

"We have a lot of people looking for houses. What Urban Renewal is getting ready to do, they will start spot building to build on the vacant lots inside the community," said Washington.

Washington said that development will still be needed throughout the city and that she has been in talks with developers for affordable housing at the old Southeast Middle School at 2001 S. Ohio St.

Last year the PBURA approved the acquisition of the property -- a value to Washington, who has envisioned using the site to better the quality of life in Pine Bluff. By forming a partnership with the Pine Bluff Housing Authority, city administrators wanted the property to be able to offer affordable living.

Washington was in negotiations with the state Education Department and its secretary, Johnny Key, to donate the property to the city. After months without progress, Washington said she was advised by Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren to make an offer on the property, which has fallen into blight.

Washington made an offer of $25,000, and it was accepted the next day. But she said that offer has since expired and she would like to buy the property before it is sold to someone else.

The affordable housing will be multifamily units that will fill the need for some of the 200 eligible families already on the waiting list of the Pine Bluff Housing Authority.

"They are wanting to get rid of it and I would like to start negotiations," said Washington.

A motion was made during the committee meeting to send the approval to move forward with the purchasing process to the full council with a "do pass."