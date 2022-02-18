I-49 interchange project in Bentonville draws public comment

In case you missed it

Bentonville’s project website provides documents explaining the proposed project. The site allows people to view and download meeting materials and provides a place to submit online comments.

Here’s a link: https://nejstreetinterchange.transportationplanroom.com/.

Comments on the project can be submitted in several ways, including, but not limited to, mail, email and the online form. Additionally, comments can be submitted by phone at (501) 823-0730. All comments must be received on or before March 4.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

BENTONVILLE -- A project to build an interchange on Interstate 49 in Bentonville drew quite a bit of interest from residents of the area who may be impacted during a public input session Thursday evening.

The project would be at Northeast J Street and I-49. The project proposes to construct an interchange on Interstate 49 and extend Northeast J Street northward from Tiger Boulevard across I-49 for about 1.1 miles.

The project would require building two bridges, one across Shewmaker Creek and one across I-49.

The proposed extension of Northeast J Street is classified as an arterial boulevard on Bentonville's street plan, consisting of four lanes with a raised center median and pedestrian/bicycle facilities. The street is already classified as an arterial.

The project scored high on a list of priority projects the city generated, prompting the current study.

"The thing I want to stress to everybody is we're early in this process. We're in the planning and environmental stages; the design stages have not begun," said Ron Petrie with Garver, the engineering firm working on the project. Petrie is transportation team leader for the company.

Petrie said they're at a starting point to get comments. Survey work could begin in the spring and preliminary design in the summer, he said. Final design wouldn't come until at least early 2024 with construction possible in late 2024 or early 2025 should the city decide to go ahead with the project.

Petrie said state or federal money could be used on the project but the steps would be the same regardless.

"Because of the work on a federal facility, these projects take a long time. It's just the way they are," Petrie said. "The traffic studies and environmental impact studies are the first parts of these projects, and that's what is being worked on. You really don't get into design until a lot of that work is done."

There are a lot of obstacles to work around in the area and the terrain is also rough, city officials said. There's a 36-inch water main to deal with and major utility lines to work around as well as adjacent subdivisions.

Comments and questions largely revolved around rights-of-way and property acquisition as well as concerns about increased noise and traffic. Residents also questioned whether the road will be three or four lanes in the area beside subdivisions.

Residents said there are probably more bicycles than cars in the area now and several questioned why the project is coming up now and what problem it's supposed to solve.

Petrie said it's to try and stay ahead of the projected growth in the city and region.

"There are significant issues within the city arterial system. You would have gridlock really through most arterials in the city of Bentonville if nothing's done," Petrie said. "You really don't want to wait 20 years and then try to solve it. Really, this is a chance to stay on top of what's happening and what's coming with the population growth."

Officials said they plan more public meetings as the project progresses.