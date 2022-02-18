• Stela Borbas, a 29-year-old mother of two, was on her way to work when she stopped to help a Haitian couple in distress and ended up delivering their "miracle yoga mat baby" girl on the curb of a busy street in downtown Miami, using clean rags and a limited-edition yoga mat that she had in her car.

• Daniel Smith, 20, of Homer, La., must serve 30 days in prison and one year on supervised release for possessing a bald eagle feather, which is illegal under federal law, and admitted to killing the eagle, taking the feather from it and keeping the feather in his car.

• Michael Demarre, 32, faces up to 20 years in prison after federal officials say he tried to open an emergency door during a flight from Salt Lake City to Portland, Ore., in hopes that fellow passengers would film him so he could "share his thoughts on covid-19 vaccines."

• Dr. Betsy Swanson has agreed to foster Buddy, a yellow Labrador retriever mix, after it received 10 months of treatments at Mississippi State University's veterinary hospital for injuries it suffered from being set on fire by a 12-year-old boy.

• Jonathan Aledda, a former North Miami police officer sentenced to probation for shooting at an autistic man and wounding the man's caretaker, will receive a new trial after a three-judge appellate panel overturned his conviction.

• Sigbjorn Eide, collecting trash along Norway's coast, found a hard hat from the U.S. buried in seaweed and returned it to the Maine Department of Transportation more than 3,300 miles away, telling The Boston Globe he "was astonished and impressed about the long voyage the small helmet had taken."

• Melissa Blair, 38, of Englewood, Tenn., faces statutory rape charges as officials allege the booster club volunteer used social media to trade items for sexual encounters with nine high school students.

• Vincent Simmons, a 69-year-old Black man who was imprisoned at Angola State Penitentiary in Louisiana for more than 44 years on charges of attempted aggravated rape that he long denied, was released and the charges vacated after a judge ruled that he did not get a fair trial decades ago.

• Chahi Ariel said he and his family are "happy to be in the Guinness World Records" after waiting a year to be recognized for growing the world's heaviest strawberry, weighing in at more than half a pound, on their farm near Netanya, Israel.