Klutts centerpiece for ASU's chances

ASU SCHEDULE

Date;Opponent;Time

Today;at Samford;4 p.m.

Saturday;at Samford;2 p.m.

Sun;at Samford;1 p.m.

Tues.;at Ole Miss;4 p.m.

Feb. 25;UAPB;4 p.m.

Feb. 26;UAPB;2 p.m.

Feb. 27;UAPB;1 p.m.

March 1;Mississippi Valley State;6 p.m.

March 2;Mississippi Valley State;3 p.m.

March 4;Illinois State;4 p.m.

March 5;Illinois State;2 p.m.

March 6;Illinois State;1 p.m.

March 8;Southeast Missouri State;6 p.m.

March 9;Southern Illinois;6 p.m.

March 11;at Missouri State;3 p.m.

March 12;at Missouri State;2 p.m.

March 13;at Missouri State;1 p.m.

March 15;Memphis;6 p.m.

March 18;Texas State^;6 p.m

March 19;Texas State^;2 p.m.

March 20;Texas State^;Noon

March 22;at Southern Illinois;6 p.m.

March 25;at Georgia Southern^;5:30 p.m.

March 26;at Georgia Southern^;1 p.m.

March 27;at Georgia Southern^;Noon

March 29;Central Arkansas;6 p.m.

April 1;Coastal Carolina^;6 p.m.

April 2;Coastal Carolina^;6 p.m.

April 3;Coastal Carolina^;1 p.m.

April 5;at Southeast Missouri State;6 p.m.

April 8;Louisiana-Lafayette^;6 p.m.

April 9;Louisiana-Lafayette^;6 p.m.

April 10;Louisiana-Lafayette^;1 p.m.

April 14;at UALR^;6 p.m.

April 15;at UALR^;6 p.m.

April 16;at UALR^;1 p.m.

April 19;at Arkansas;6:30 p.m.

April 20;at Arkansas;4 p.m.

April 22;Troy^;6 p.m.

April 23;Troy^;6 p.m.

April 24;Troy^;1 p.m.

April 29;at Texas-Arlington^;6:30 p.m.

April 30;at Texas-Arlington^;2 p.m.

May 1;at Texas-Arlington^;1 p.m.

May 6;at South Alabama^;6 p.m.

May 7;at South Alabama^;6 p.m.

May 8;at South Alabama^;1 p.m.

May 10;at Memphis;6 p.m.

May 13;Georgia State^;6 p.m.

May 14;Georgia State^;6 p.m.

May 15;Georgia State^;1 p.m.

May 17;Ole Miss;6 p.m.

May 19;at Louisiana-Monroe^;6 p.m.

May 20;at Louisiana-Monroe^;6 p.m.

May 21;at Louisiana-Monroe^;1 p.m.

^Sun Belt Conference game

Arkansas State third baseman Ben Klutts wasn't without lineup protection last season. Sandwiched between two .300-plus hitters in catcher Liam Hicks and outfielder Tyler Duncan, Klutts gave the Red Wolves an anchor in the No. 3 hole.

For Klutts, a preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection, the expectations will only be raised as he enters a third and final season at ASU.

"He's just a steady player," Coach Tommy Raffo said of the 6-3 senior during his preseason media availability. "He really does a good job of maintaining his emotions, but he competes at a high level, too. He wants to be good, and sometimes that can get in his way -- wanting to be too perfect."

Klutts will be the Red Wolves' centerpiece as they look to avoid a fifth straight losing season beginning this weekend with a three-game set at Samford.

Although ASU was projected to finish last in the Sun Belt Conference in the league's preseason coaches poll, Klutts was one of just two Sun Belt representatives on the Collegiate Slugger Award watch list -- a national honor handed out to the top offensive player in college baseball. That's on top of being named one of D1Baseball's top 50 third basemen.

Raffo noted that Klutts started working closely with assistant coach Drew LaBounty upon their respective arrivals -- Klutts as a junior-college transfer and LaBounty as a volunteer assistant -- prior to the covid-shortened 2020 season.

Now LaBounty is back on staff as a full-time coach and recruiting coordinator after one season at Pensacola State College, and the pair are looking to raise Klutts' game in the field.

"Ben's a guy that loves to get a lot of reps in, and when he's able to repeat a lot of things fundamentally, he's so good," Raffo said. "He really kind of took off, I felt like, last year ... in the middle of the year."

The Red Wolves return three of their top five hitters from last season's 19-30 team along with all three weekend starters -- Carter Holt, ASU's starter today, is the only one in the initial rotation, however.

But there's a reason why the man in the hot corner will have plenty of eyes on him from the start.

"He knows what he can do," Raffo said of Klutts. "That's where a lot of coaches in our league have acknowledged where he stands in the league, so I think it's pretty, pretty cool for Ben because he's worked so hard for it."