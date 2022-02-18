Let’s Eat: PB&JJ’s, Dollar Slice Club, Isabellas Italian and Springdale’s first Chick-fil-A

Pickleball, peanut butter and jelly. That’s the latest news from JJ’s Grill.

Four outdoor, professional-grade pickleball courts paired with a peanut butter and jelly themed PB&JJ’s food truck will be the centerpieces of a new chapter at the uptown Fayetteville venue. It’s set to open March 1, according to a news release.

An Airstream trailer bar and other food trucks will be open at the spot next to JJ’s Live at 3615 N. Steele Blvd.

“We cannot wait to introduce PB&JJ’s to Fayetteville,” says founder Jody Thornton. “We are confident people will fall in love with our delicious pb&j inspired menu items, cold beverages and friendly competition.”

Menu items will include a peanut butter and jelly burger, an Elvis Presley Sandwich, salad and more.

Opening weekend at the venue, March 5-6, will feature a pickleball tournament.

“The tournament is going to be a great opportunity to check out our new spot,” says Louie Moran, PB&JJ’s director of entertainment.

Pickleball is an easy sport to pick up and enjoy quickly, so players of all experience levels are encouraged to join in the fun, Moran says.

Plans are in place for the construction of a permanent court cover for year-round competition, according to the release.

PB&JJ’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The courts can be reserved online. Participants of all ages will be welcome, the release states.

JJ’s Grill has eight locations across the state, including restaurants in Bella Vista, Rogers, Springdale, Fayetteville and Fort Smith.

Dollar Slice Club

By the slice pizza joint Dollar Slice Club will open March 8 on Dickson Street.

The Fayetteville shop will offer $5 per month memberships in exchange for discounted meals and $1 deals across on the restaurant’s whole menu, according to a news release.

Its menu includes a variety of New York style slices and whole pies in addition to garlic knots and cannolis.

The membership applies to all Dollar Slice Club locations and is accessed through the Dollar Eats mobile app.

An iPad giveaway, raffle prizes and a ceremonial ribbon cutting will be a part of the restaurant’s grand opening event at 540 W. Dickson St.

All of the opening day’s sales from 11 a.m. to midnight will be donated to the Arkansas Dance Marathon and Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the release states.

The store has not announced its hours yet, but it will be open late nights, according to the release.

The Frisco, Texas-based company has a location in Austin with others under construction in College Station, San Marcos and Athens, Ga.

Isabellas Italian

The duo behind Mermaids Seafood Restaurant and TJ’s Sandwich Shop has opened another Fayetteville eatery just off College Avenue.

Todd and Nickki Golden welcomed customers and began taking dinner reservations at Isabellas Italian, a fine dining establishment at 908 E. Rolling Hills Drive, last weekend.

“We are excited to bring our dream of a fine dining, dinner-only Italian restaurant to you,” the restaurant posted on social media. “Chef Todd has created an exquisite menu filled with some of your favorites with a twist, as well as many new items you have to try.”

Check out the full menu at isabellasfayetteville.com/menus.

Chick-fil-A

Springdale’s first Chick-fil-A opened at 6 a.m. Thursday on Sunset Avenue.

The restaurant at 5675 W. Sunset Ave. is one of the first businesses at the Crossings commercial area, part of the city’s ballpark development district.

Has a restaurant recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email us at gmoore@ nwaonline.com.