On this hill

I found myself out of a job in June 2020, about five months after the first case of covid-19 was confirmed in the U.S., and 98 days shy of my 65th birthday. Although I had planned to retire when I reached my full retirement age, it took me about a month after my 65th birthday to realize I had no desire to look for another job.

In addition to learning to play the cello, it had always been one of my goals to pursue an MFA in creative writing, and I felt the universe was telling me that the time was now. In November 2020 I signed up for an online writing workshop, applied to the graduate program at UCA, was thrilled to be accepted, and started taking classes in Summer of 2021. I started taking cello lessons when I was 55, and no, I cannot play, but I can make sounds.

Generally, when I have shared that I am in college, the news has been met with enthusiasm and encouragement. What has really surprised me is the "why" question. Several times I have been asked why, delivered in a tone that implies that I must be crazy. A couple of times I have heard, "You are retired. Why are you bothering to go to school?" After attempting to explain a couple of times my answer became simply, "Because I want to."

I have retired from the workforce, but haven't retired from living. I hope to learn something new every day, and I intend to keep learning until I draw my last breath. For now, that learning includes attending college. This is the hill I'm choosing to die on.

JANET HOLMES UCHENDU

Little Rock

We unbaptize thee

I haven't heard a more ridiculous story recently than the Catholic Church saying thousands of baptisms, as well as other later sacraments, may be invalid because a Phoenix-area priest used one wrong word. What? How absolutely silly! He said "we" instead of "I" in baptism ceremonies. Now a bunch of faithful Arizona Catholics have something else to worry about.

The Pope could solve all of this with a blanket absolution. And perhaps the church needs to consider making "we" permanent since, in truth, the ceremony welcomes the baptized person into the family of the church. I suspect the priest felt that way.

JOYCE WILLIAMS

North Little Rock

No private chamber

I'd like to thank you all for managing to inject some humor into the otherwise grim daily news.

Your recent story on dropping a ban on recording from the visitors' gallery of the state Senate chamber revealed the hitherto unknown existence of something called the, wait for it: Arkansas Senate Efficiency Committee.

That one brought a doubleplusgood chuckle.

RAY DILFIELD

Eureka Springs

Pop shame bubble

I was blessed today with a letter from The Department of Treasury, acknowledging their payments to me and my lovely wife, reminding us just how much they sent us shamelessly last year under the American Rescue Plan.

This was not a 1099 or a W2, in fact we owed nothing for their generous un-requested grift. I was informed that the payments were not taxable income and not reportable, but that I may be able to qualify for more free money if I am deemed eligible. Really?

Today, we are experiencing inflation levels not seen since the Carter presidency, 50 years ago. Do you think all this free government money has anything to do with the high rates of prices we are going to be paying in the coming years? I get it that the draconian measures our CDC and other government agencies placed on our country over covid-19 caused many businesses and employees to go under. But we are just beginning to pay the price for free money and a decade of misguided Federal Reserve policies that inflated the "everything bubble" that served the elites. This is not about Reds or Blues, Dems or Repubs.

We are spending money we don't have and we are past the point that our debt serves our economy. Argentina comes to mind as I think what our lawmakers and central bankers have done to us all, so they can be re-elected and serve the banks they serve. I'd say shameful, but we've lost all shame!

TOM ROBERTS

Little Rock

Shared institution

Re the Postal Service Reform Act (S.1720). This is a very important piece of legislation that certainly Democrats and Republicans can agree on. The Postal Service is embedded in our society. We depend on it daily. No other service, not FedEx nor UPS or the like, can efficiently deliver mail, nor should we try to recreate a service we've spent 247 years refining. I urge our senators to support this legislation. Who knows, it might actually feel good to agree on something and start the ball of bipartisanship rolling.

MICHELLE SNYDER

Maumelle