LIVE! in NWA: Black Panther comes to AMP

Tickets go on sale at noon today for the April 15 presentation of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" in Concert at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. The film will be screened and accompanied by an orchestra performing the score live under the baton of Anthony Parnther.

Currently, the Disney Concerts brand offers the Star Wars Film Concert Series (Episodes IV-VIII), "Toy Story," "Aladdin," "The Muppets Christmas Carol," "Disney Princess: The Concert," "Coco," "The Lion King," "Up" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Showtime is 8 p.m. April 15, and tickets range from $25 to $75, available at 443-5600 or amptickets.com.

Also on sale today are tickets for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, coming April 22 to the AMP with special guest Devon Gilfillian.

BENTONVILLE

• Arooj Aftab, 8 p.m. Feb. 25 ($30-$50), The Momentary, 507 S.E. "E" St. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

ROGERS

• L&B Music, Feb. 18; Ocie Fisher, Feb. 19, JJ's Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St. Free. 372-4460; jjsgrill.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• 96 Miles performs Feb. 18; and Charlie Mellinger plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Sierra Ferrell performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 ($35) at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Amy & Andy play at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 with special guest Stanley Ray Hampton; the Cole Birmingham Band performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; and Matteson Gregory plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• The Jeff Horton Band plays happy hour at 6 p.m. Feb. 18; and Illuminati Hotties and Fenne Lily play at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 18 with Katy Kirby ($15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The Sullivan Fortner Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

• The Atlantics perform Feb. 18 at JJ's Grill, 1271 Steamboat Drive. 443-0700; jjsgrill.com.

FORT SMITH

• Kid Kentucky, a Kid Rock tribute band, plays ay 8 p.m. Feb. 18 ($17-$20); and Trent Fletcher Band, Avery Stinnett, Gannon Fremin & CCRev perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 19 ($7-$10) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Frank Foster performs Feb. 18 ($20-$27.50); and Cheat Codes perform Feb. 20 ($22-$27) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.