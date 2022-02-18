LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Illinois State, Game 1

Illinois State 2, Arkansas 0 — Bottom 1st Inning

Peyton Stovall grounded out to first base.

Cayden Wallace struck out swinging on a 2-2 count.

Jace Bohrofen grounded out to second base on a 1-2 count.









Illinois State 2, Arkansas 0 — Middle 1st Inning

A second run scored when Connor Noland balked with the bases loaded.

That came just moments after Robert Moore made a diving catch to his right to rob Jonathan Sabotnik of a hit up the middle.

The inning ended on a line out to third base.

Noland allowed 2 hits and walked 2 in the inning, and Illinois State stranded 2 in scoring position.

Illinois State 1, Arkansas 0 — Top 1st Inning

Connor Noland is off to a rough start. He hit the two-hole hitter and gave up back-to-back singles to Ryan Cermak and Jake McCaw.

McCaw's hit scored Aidan Huggins to give the Redbirds the first run of the season.

Pregame

It is a chilly Opening Day. The high is in the upper 40s today and there is a stiff southwest wind blowing out to left field.

Connor Noland is on the mound for the Razorbacks today. He has thrown the ball well during the offseason and this is his second Opening Day start. He also started the season opener in 2020.

Illinois State will throw right hander Jordan Lussier, who had a 6-3 record and 4.36 ERA last season.

There are no surprises in Arkansas' lineup today.

1B Peyton Stovall

3B Cayden Wallace

LF Jace Bohrofen

2B Robert Moore

C Michael Turner

RF Brady Slavens

SS Jalen Battles

DH Chris Lanzilli

CF Zack Gregory