Loaded questions

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has recommended using state surplus money to expand the prison in Calico Rock by another 498 beds. His side of the story, as he told lawmakers at his speech:

"Let me emphasize that this need for a new facility is not a reflection of a change in incarceration policy. It is simply the fact that we have a growing state and we are growing in projections of 1.4 percent" each year.

That means more cars on the road, more people paying taxes--and a need for more prison beds.

Some disagree. But we wonder if any of them would volunteer to have a released criminal move next door.

Our opinion on the matter comes from an accident of copy editing. Or maybe pagination. Because next to Tuesday's story on the front of the Arkansas section about the protest during the governor's speech was another article. Its headline read:

Gunfire in LR

claims 2 lives

over weekend

And that says more than any protest against prisons might.

--from our editorial yesterday

So, yes, a growing state needs more prison beds every few years. Just as it needs more traffic cops. And hospital rooms. And street sweepers. These are government matters that the government needs to take care of.

And one of the most important jobs of government--the governor said this just the other day--is to protect its citizens.

So adding 500 beds at Calico Rock should be considered a necessity. For those who'd protest, once again we'd ask if they'd volunteer to have these criminals move in next door.

But at the same time ... .

If you're going to fund the judicial system adequately, fund the judicial system adequately.

We suppose the good news in all the stories about the public defender system in Arkansas is that there weren't a whole lot of lawmakers grandstanding for the next election. And telling the newspaper that those charged with crimes can just deal with it. If they don't like it, the rest of us will put them on an island and give them some seeds. Considering the grandstanding lawmakers are doing in other news stories, this is not a virtue to sneeze at.

From Will Langhorne and Michael Wickline's story Thursday: The Arkansas Senate unanimously (!) approved an increase, although slight, in spending for the state Public Defender Commission. To be fair to the lawyers on the commission, the spending was "only routine increases," according to the paper. But to be fair to lawmakers, the General Assembly seems to be working on a bigger fix.

"There may be a request to shore up things later in the session," said Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Searcy).

"We need to know exactly what they want," said Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould).

These are not unreasonable positions to take.

Neither is wanting a lawyer who's not handling hundreds of other clients as you walk into the courthouse. Remember, presumed innocent and all that.

Last month, the Arkansas Supreme Court's Office of Ethics Counsel released an opinion that said attorneys should refuse new cases if their caseloads were likely to produce ethical violations. According to the article, state law doesn't suggest "a concrete number of cases that attorneys can ethically carry, but national standards, like the one from the American Bar Association, recommended attorneys handle no more than 150 felony cases per year."

That's a whole lot of cases--one case every couple of days.

Some public defenders in this state, however, have more than 500 felony cases on their desks. This calls into question whether their clients are getting the kind of defense the Constitution insists they get. And the rest of us should insist, too. We have to sleep at night.

The problem seems to be money. (Which would make it a fiscal problem that could be solved in this legislation session.) If the pandemic caused these backlogs as courts shut down for all those months, and it did, then pandemic money from the feds ought to be used to fix it. We're not talking building new courtrooms. But why not hire more public offender attorneys--a lot more?

Yes, we need those extra prison beds that the governor has asked for.

But they should be filled with people who deserve to be there. And (although no system is perfect) adequate counsel helps assure that.