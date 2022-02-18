Police beat: Man arrested in child sex assault





Man arrested in child sex assault

Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday who is accused of sexually assaulting a child while he worked at a nonprofit, according to an arrest report.

Brennan Burkhalter, 27, of Little Rock surrendered around 9 a.m. at at Little Rock District Court on West Markham Street. He had a warrant out for his arrest.

Police say Burkhalter sexually assaulted a juvenile he was in a position of trust or authority over while he worked at the Centers for Youth and Families, a Little Rock nonprofit.

Burkhalter faces one felony charge of second-degree sexual assault.

Police: Man faces child porn counts

A man faces 85 felony child pornography charges after Little Rock police seized his electronic devices and arrested him Wednesday morning, according to an arrest report.

Around 9 a.m., officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 4400 block of Sam Peck Road and seized electronic devices belonging to Martin Bogan, 58, of Little Rock.

A forensic preview of the contents revealed images or videos of sexually explicit conduct involving children, the report states.

Bogan was arrested and faces charges of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, the report states.



