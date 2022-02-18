Man killed in shooting; body found in PB park

A 29-year-old man was found shot to death on Wednesday night, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer was patrolling the area of Short Third Avenue and Grant Street in reference to a call of gunshots in the area. Soon after, the body of an unidentified man with gunshot wounds was found in a park, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley at the scene and will be taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy. Kelley later identified the man as Terrence Jamal White.

The police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. This will be the 5th homicide of 2022.