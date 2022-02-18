



• Actress Michaela Jae "Mj" Rodriguez will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for her efforts to advance acceptance for gay and transgender people of color. Rodriguez, the first transgender woman to receive a lead actress Emmy nomination, will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award given to LGBTQ media professionals who counter anti-LGBTQ bias. The late Kolzak was a prominent casting director who worked to raise awareness in the entertainment industry about discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people and people living with HIV. "Michaela Jae Rodriguez is an undeniable talent who is changing the way audiences understand trans people while breaking down barriers for the trans community and LGBTQ people of color within the entertainment industry," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. Rodriguez, who earned a Golden Globe Award for her role of Blanca on "Pose," stars in Netflix's Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed film "tick...tick...BOOM!"and is to appear with Maya Rudolph in the announced Apple TV Plus series "Loot." Rodriguez will be honored at the April 2 awards ceremony in Los Angeles. The 200-plus previously announced nominees in 30 categories include Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Elton John, "West Side Story," "Pose" and "Dancing with the Stars."

• LeVar Burton, former host of "Reading Rainbow," encourages kids to "read banned books" as conservative lawmakers, school board members and parents wage battles over what books are offered or taught in schools. In a cameo on "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah that aired Tuesday, which had been viewed more than 700,000 times on Twitter as of early Thursday, Burton follows the formula of the PBS children's show he hosted for more than 20 years. "I am so excited to read with you today," he says. "Our first selection is called 'Rosa,' and it's the story of Rosa Parks." But before he can open the book by Nikki Giovanni, the feed is interrupted with a black-and-white screen with the messages: "Please stand by" and "content violation." "As it turns out, that book is banned because reading about segregation is divisive," Burton says when he returns to the screen. He then holds up "And Tango Makes Three" by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell -- that he says should be devoid of controversy since "it doesn't have any people in it at all." The story features two male penguins who start a family. "Well, I'm told that that book is also banned because of sexual perversion, which is weird because there's no sex in the book at all," Burton says. He suggests "Hop on Pop" by Dr. Seuss. But the static interrupts him again. Defeated, Burton tells his viewers they can go out and find the books on their own. "Read the books they don't want you to. That's where the good stuff is," he says as police sirens wail.





