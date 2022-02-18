Sections
New barber reopens old barbershop in Gentry

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL David Devault gives Mitch Shelley a haircut in his new barbershop on Main Street in Gentry on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

GENTRY -- A new barber has taken over operations at Gentry's longstanding barbershop, located at 206 E. Main St., and he has been busy since day one.

Tame the Mane, the new name of the shop operated by David Devault, opened on Jan. 31, and Devault has been busy giving haircuts since. Instead of the part-time hours of the previous barber, Devault is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Devault offers haircuts, beard trims and hot shaves. For those who wish, he specializes in mullet cuts. According to Devault's Facebook page, he studied at Designer Barber and Stylist School in Fort Smith.

Customers may make an appointment by calling the shop at 479-685-5872, but walk-in customers are welcome too.

Devault has been making improvements in the shop and plans new signage in the future. He has also advertised for another barber in the shop.

