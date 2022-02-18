New mall museum in Michigan highlights autism history

OKEMOS, Mich. -- When he was younger Xavier DeGroat wanted to work at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, but now the Delta Township man is opening his own museum in Meridian Mall.

DeGroat, founder and CEO of nonprofit Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation, has opened the foundation's museum near Schuler Books.

"Not everything has to be about retail at malls," DeGroat said.

DeGroat, 31, was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum, when he was 4 years old.

He founded Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation around 2018 with the mission to create and promote opportunities for people with autism through advocacy, education, economic opportunities and humanitarian efforts.

Through the foundation, he has helped spark law enforcement changes where individuals on the autism spectrum or with other conditions can disclose their diagnoses to the Secretary of State for better interactions with officials.

"I would characterize myself as an autism awareness advocate," DeGroat said.

He had the idea to open his foundation in the mall around a year ago. He said he thought about how much the mall could transform life again if it became entertainment space and considered it an ideal location with its proximity to Michigan State University.

The museum has a timeline of the history of autism from early in the 20th century to present day and highlights prominent figures on the spectrum like Elon Musk, he said.

The museum has a sensory friendly educational program, for which DeGroat takes inspiration from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" as Mister Rogers was a role model growing up, he said.

DeGroat said local school districts have shown interest in taking field trips to the space. The museum will be free to the public with a gift shop for people who want to support the foundation.

Livonia resident Anthony Ianni, a motivational speaker with autism, former MSU basketball player and author of "Centered: Autism, Basketball, and One Athlete's Dreams," said he has never heard of a museum like this and thinks it could help inspire people on the spectrum and their families.

"To hear something like that is coming to the Lansing area is incredible," he said.

Ianni said there is still a lack of knowledge regarding people on the autism spectrum and they're fighting for acceptance every day.

The museum will highlight people who have done incredible things while on the spectrum and there's no question in his mind it will help raise awareness, he said.

The addition of Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation and the museum to the mall will bring a totally different dynamic there and provide an opportunity for people to educate themselves more on autism, said Dan Irvin, Meridian Mall's general manager.

"It's just overall a fantastic mission that he has," he said of DeGroat. "I'm very thrilled to have him at Meridian Mall."