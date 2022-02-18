I-40/I-55 junction put on gridlock list

The Interstate 40/Interstate 55 interchange at West Memphis for the first time ranks among the 100 worst bottlenecks in the United States, thanks to the emergency closing of the I-40 bridge over the Arkansas River, according to the American Transportation Research Institute.

The interchange jumped to No. 42 on the organization's annual list. Its most recent ranking was 217.

The Hernando de Soto Bridge, which is part of a major freight corridor, was closed for three months last summer after the discovery of a crack that threatened the integrity of the bridge. The 83-day closure cost the trucking industry $120 million in added fuel costs and delays, according to the Arkansas Trucking Association.

"The inclusion of the I-55 and I-40 intersection in this year's list of bottlenecks underscores what a major disruption the bridge closure inflicted on our industry," Shannon Newton, the association's president, said in a news release.

For the fourth year in a row, the I-95/SR 4 interchange in Fort Lee, N.J., is the No. 1 freight bottleneck in the United States, according to the rankings.

-- Noel Oman

Ford gets approval for plant complex

MEMPHIS -- Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean company would have to create more than 5,000 full-time jobs at a planned electric pickup factory and battery manufacturing plant in Tennessee or pay back at least part of a $500 million state grant for the project, according to a lease approved Thursday by a regional board.

The Megasite Authority of West Tennessee's board of directors voted to approve the lease during a meeting to discuss the $5.6 billion project to build electric F-Series pickups and batteries at a 3,600-acre parcel in rural Stanton, northeast of Memphis.

Ford, battery maker SK Innovation and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the project in September. A joint venture called BlueOvalSK will also construct two battery plants in Glendale, Ky. The projects are expected to create an estimated 10,800 jobs.

Construction on the Tennessee site is expected to begin later this year. Ford has said it plans to start production by 2025.

-- Associated Press

State index slides 7.73 to 757.61

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 757.61, down 7.73.

"The communication services and information technology sectors led stocks lower as heightened tension over Ukraine between the U.S. and Russia reduced investor's appetite for risk with the S&P 500 Index closing down more than 2%," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.