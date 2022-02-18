Niemann takes control at Riviera

GOLF

Niemann holds 3-shot lead at Riviera

LOS ANGELES -- Joaquin Niemann had an idea how Riviera was playing Thursday when he saw no one from the morning draw posting better than a 5-under 66.

He hit the ball so well in the Genesis Invitational that he didn't even bother paying attention to anyone else. When his round ended, Niemann had an 8-under 63 to match the lowest score for the opening round at Riviera and build a three-shot lead.

"Sometime I think about a score," he said. "Today I was hitting it so good, I had fun just getting into the shot. I didn't really think of the score. But then on 18 ... I wanted to make birdie so bad. I wanted to to make one more."

Niemann is the ninth player to open with a 63 at Riviera, a list that starts with Charlie Sifford in 1969 and was done most recently by J.B. Holmes in 2019. Four of the previous eight players to start with 63 went on to win.

"You always work to have these kind of days. You always know that you're never going to have these days four days in a row. It's a good way to start," Niemann said. "I know it's going to be different days during the week, so I've got to be ready for everything and have the best attitude for it."

Jordan Spieth had seven birdies and joined a group at 66 that included Phoenix Open winner Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa, who had one of several big moments on the first tee.

For Homa, it was a new experience on a familiar course. He grew up in Southern California and Riviera was the PGA Tour event he often attended. He had to fight back tears when he won last year. And he was a little nervous going to the tee and knowing he would be introduced as the defending champion.

"It was cool. I got a nice ovation," Homa said. "And playing with two great guys, two of the best players of all time, added to that a little bit. But it was fun. I've been on this tee a million times watching and playing now, and to get to hear that was pretty special."

He played with Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott, past winners at Riviera. Johnson has gone more than a year since his last win at the Saudi International, and it doesn't appear that's going to change. On the 10th hole, he went from fairway bunker to the back slope of greenside bunker, chipped it to a flatter lie, left the next one in the sand and made double bogey. He opened with a 73.

Jordan Spieth hits his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)



Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, hits his second shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)



Aaron Beverly tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)



Scottie Scheffler putts on the 13th green during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)



Max Homa watches his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)



Collin Morikawa hits his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)



Justin Thomas hits his second shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)



Aaron Beverly hits his second shot on the second hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

