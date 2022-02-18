North Little Rock School District employees will receive bonuses this year, board decides

Employees of the North Little Rock School District will receive bonuses this year.

The Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday night to award the bonuses, which will total an estimated $2.25 million.

All nontemporary, nonsubstitute, full-time employees of the district will receive a bonus.

According to a breakdown in the meeting packet, employees who are contracted to work 6 to 8 hours per day will receive a one-time bonus of $1,500.

Employees who are contracted to work 4 to 5.99 hours per day will receive a $1,125 bonus.

Employees who are contracted to work 1 to 3.99 hours per day will receive a $750 bonus.

Jacob Smith, executive director of human resources, told the board the bonuses would be included in one of the year's 24 regular payments because it's beneficial for some employees to receive it that way for tax purposes.

Smith said the bonuses would be distributed "as soon as we can reasonably do it."

The bonuses were recommended by the Classified Personnel Policies Committee and the Licensed Personnel Policies Committee.

Also on Tuesday night, the Board of Education voted unanimously to change some covid-19 restrictions so they will be in line with federal and state guidance.

















Hayward Finks Jr., the school district's director of school safety, security and emergency medical services, sponsored the resolution, which was supported by Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski.

Finks told the board the first big change concerns quarantines.

"In-school close contacts and community close contacts are not required to quarantine unless they are symptomatic," said Finks. "Currently, all close contacts ... are required to quarantine, so that is a big measure that will allow more students to be in class where we would like for them to be instead of quarantined unnecessarily.

"Another change the resolution will bring about is no one who is fully vaccinated would be required to quarantine."

Finks said the resolution also addresses contract tracing.

"In-school contract tracing will take place only for pre-K and special-need classrooms," he said. "Currently, our nursing staff, which have done a very good job throughout the pandemic, have been overwhelmed at times due to all the contract tracing that has been taking place. So, this measure will be a tremendous resource lessening the burden on the nursing staff."

Concerning tracing, the requirements for pre-kindergarten pupils are somewhat different because those pupils are ineligible for the covid-19 vaccine, and sometimes they are unable to properly wear masks, said Finks.

He said the North Little Rock School District has been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health for on-site covid-19 testing of symptomatic students and staff.