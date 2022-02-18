Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Robert Ray Poindexter, 65, of 51 Wilson St. in Farmington was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Poindexter was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Bella Vista

• Kurtis Carlson, 36, of 50 Kirkwall Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Carlson was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Robert James Poindexter, 38, of 703 N. Thompson in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a prohibited weapon. Poindexter was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Brett Beaudry, 40, of 1055 S. Madison St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Beaudry was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Allen Reid, 26, of 120 Elm St. in Beverly, N.J., was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Reid was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Cedrik Brewer, 33, of 12751 Arkansas 265 West in Prairie Grove was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Brewer was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

West Fork

• Jason Barker, 43, of 224 Craig St. in West Fork was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Barker was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.