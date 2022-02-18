NWA PREP BASKETBALL REPORT: Youth serves Lady Pioneers in strong season

Toby Tevebaugh often refers to Gentry's girls as the "team of tomorrow" since there are 10 sophomores out of 12 players on the roster this season.

The Lady Pioneers, however, are still getting things done in the present after they earned a 55-47 victory over Shiloh Christian during the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Pea Ridge.

The win guarantees Gentry (24-4) two more games this week, starting tonight with a semifinal showdown against defending state champion and East Division champion Harrison, and at least one more during next week's Class 4A North Region tournament at Farmington.

"Shiloh's coach noted that I had said that, and she said 'I will hate to see you next year,' " Tevebaugh said. "I still feel like the best is yet to come, but I feel like we are way ahead of where we would be this year. They just have a lot of heart and hate to lose."

Alyssa McCarty, the lone junior on the Lady Pioneers' roster, scored a game-high 28 points, including five of six free throws over a 50-second period as part of a 13-2 that propelled Gentry to the win.

"She elevated her game," Tevebaugh said of McCarty. "She played big and made some big free throws, took a big charge. She just does it all."

HARRISON

Goblins say let's play four again

Harrison's boys closed out the regular season with four games over a five-day span and came with three victories over Shiloh Christian, Berryville and Huntsville.

The Goblins will match that this week during the 4A-1 Conference Tournament in Blackhawk Arena. Harrison has already picked up wins Tuesday over Prairie Grove and Wednesday over Gravette, and the Goblins will play Berryville again tonight before facing either Farmington or Shiloh Christian on Saturday.

"If it did what last week did for us, I'll take it," Harrison coach David Stahler said after his team's 59-46 victory over Gravette. "There are two ways you can look at it if you play four games in a week. You're either going to be dead-legged, or you can use to try to get on a roll.

"Our guys has a roll going, and we're playing pretty good basketball right now. We're thankful for that four-game week last week, and thankful for this one, too."

Logan Plumlee has led the Goblins' offense with 23 and 25 points in consecutive nights, including Tuesday's performance where he hit seven 3-pointers and Gatlin James added five more. Harrison trailed Gravette 38-36 to start the fourth quarter, but eventually took the lead for good when Kaden Quandt hit two free throws and broke a 43-43 deadlock with 3:41 remaining.

"They're pretty tough kids," Stahler said of his players. "They've shown a heart and a lot of desire in order to do that. They play Shiloh on two straight days, then play Berryville -- one of the best teams in our league -- on a third straight night. They just keep on grinding, and I'm proud of them."

PRAIRIE GROVE

Lady Tigers claim 3 in tourney

Because the 4A-1 Conference is split into two divisions, it caused Prairie Grove's girls -- who finished fifth in the East Division -- to play the first game of the league tournament Monday night.

The Lady Tigers defeated Berryville that night to earn one more game. Two days later, Prairie Grove is still winning and picked up the regional tournament berth that Kevin Froud wanted so much for his team to achieve, as well as two more games this week.

"Personally, as a coach, not making it to the regional would have counted as not being very successful," Froud said his team's 48-29 win over Huntsville. "These last three games, they bought in and played hard. They've competed. They played great defense.

"It's a testament to them not wanting to end their season, but we still have a hard road ahead. We have Farmington, but we're going to regionals, and that gives us a chance."

Prairie Grove staged an upset Tuesday night with its 57-41 victory over Gravette, a team that defeated the Lady Tigers by 22 and 19 points during the regular season. That set up Wednesday's game against Huntsville, where Prairie Grove used a 14-0 run over the third and fourth quarters to turn a two-point lead into a 43-26 cushion.

"We've been close in a lot of games because our conference is so tough," Froud said. "Most of our conference games, we're leading at halftime. We just couldn't put four quarters together, and our girls weren't making the plays all the time. We mixed the lineups a little bit, and it's really starting to help us out."

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Roller adds scoring punch

Har-Ber entered the season with two reliable scorers in senior Caylan Coons and junior Pacious McDaniel.

Har-Ber now has three with the emergence of sophomore Delaney Roller.

Roller scored 28 points to lead Har-Ber to an 82-68 win over Rogers Heritage in 6A-West Conference action at Wildcat Arena. Roller was especially effective from 3-point range, where she made six of seven attempts.

"Delaney is one of those kids who loves basketball," Har-Ber coach Kimberly Jenkins said. "It's something she wants to do after high school. She's one of the easiest kids to coach and she's easing into her role to where she's ready for those big moments."

Roller's offensive production was much needed after McDaniel got into early foul trouble and went to the bench in the second quarter. But Roller picked up the slack along with Coons, who followed closely with 27 points.

The two combined for 21 of Har-Ber's 23 points in the second quarter.

"Whenever Pacious or Cayan go out, you need to step it up a little bit," Roller said. "I didn't feel a lot of pressure. I was just going to go out there and play my game."

Roller came to Har-Ber as a transfer from Shiloh Christian and her play at the Class 6A level has been impressive. She credits Jenkins for helping her make the transition.

"Coach Jenkins, trusting me to go out there and perform every night has been a huge confidence-booster for me," Roller said.

Har-Ber (18-4, 10-0) can move closer to clinching the 6A-West Conference championship with win tonight against Fort Smith Southside.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Saints rolling after late start

Shiloh Christian regularly gets started late with a full roster for basketball because of the success of its football program, which often plays deep into the playoffs.

That happened again this season when some football players came over days after the Saints played Joe. T. Robinson in the Class 4A state championship game at Little Rock on Dec. 11.

"We've had 11 practices all year with our full team," Shiloh Christian basketball coach Chuck Davis said. "We had some Covid issues and then Christmas break. But we've really taken often the last 21/2 weeks."

That continuity was evident this week when Shiloh Christian (9-17) won three games in three nights at the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Pea Ridge. Shiloh Christian beat Gentry on Monday, Pea Ridge on Tuesday, and Huntsville on Wednesday to earn a berth in next week's regional tournament at Farmington.

J.C. Phillip scored 19 points to lead a balanced attack in the 59-51 win over Huntsville. Bodie Neal followed with 18 and Kalih Mobley added 17 for the Saints, who will face Farmington in a semifinal game today in the conference tournament.

"Our three seniors -- JC Phillip, Kahlil Mobley and Tanner Neil -- are leading us and playing with some urgency," Davis said. "They're not ready to be done here with basketball."