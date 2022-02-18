BASEBALL

Threat to openers increase

The threat to opening day on March 31 appeared to intensify Thursday when the drawn-out talks to end Major League Baseball's lockout ended just 15 minutes after they had resumed following a four-day break. What was supposed to be the second day of spring training workouts instead was the 78th day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history. After just the sixth meeting on core economics since the lockout began on Dec. 2, the sides had differing interpretations of the brevity: The union didn't read much into the short session, and management attributed the lack of length to having nothing to talk about. While there is a session scheduled for today on non-core issues, there is no set date for the resumption of the main talks. The sides have about two weeks left to reach a deal that would allow sufficient spring training ahead of an on-time opening. At this point, MLB has not even acknowledged publicly that exhibition openers won't come off as scheduled on Feb. 26. The union told MLB it was prepared to meet every day next week.

Guilty verdict in Skaggs case

Eric Kay, a former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, was found guilty on two counts for his role in the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019. Kay was accused of providing Skaggs with the opioid fentanyl, which was determined to have caused Skaggs' death at age 27 in a hotel near Dallas. A jury of 10 women and two men found Kay guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury. With the verdict, Kay faces the possibility of decades in prison. Kay's sentencing is scheduled for June 28. His lawyer, Reagan Wynn, said an appeal would be worked out closer to the sentencing date.

GOLF

Walsh leads at Korn Ferry

Thomas Walsh turned in an opening-round 63 at the Lakewood National Golf Course in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., to lead the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Walsh holds a one-stroke advantage over Zach Fischer and Zecheng Dou. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria is only three strokes behind after shooting a 66.

FOOTBALL

Broncos hire 3 Rams assistants

The Broncos have hired three assistants from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff, including secondary coach Ejiro Evero, who will serve as Denver's defensive coordinator. The Broncos announced the additions of Dwayne Stukes as his special teams coordinator and Marcus Dixon as defensive line coach on Thursday. Evero joins the Broncos after five years in Los Angeles and 14 seasons in the NFL. Evero coached LA's safeties from 2017-20 and served as secondary coach and passing game coordinator last season. Stukes has 14 years of coaching experience with six NFL teams. He was the Rams' assistant special teams coach last season. Dixon spent the last two seasons as the Rams' assistant defensive line coach.

Panthers re-sign two

The Panthers have agreed to a two-year contract extension with backup linebacker Frankie Luvu. The 25-year-old Luvu was a key player on special teams for Carolina last season, finishing tied for second on the team in tackles with a forced fumble and a blocked punt. On defense he had eight tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Luvu was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. The Panthers also re-signed veteran long snapper J.J. Jansen, the team's longest-tenured player. The 36-year-old Jansen has been with Carolina since 2009.

TENNIS

Opelka moves on at Delray

Reilly Opelka's winning streak in tiebreakers ended. His winning streak at the Delray Beach Open continued. The second-seeded Opelka rode an unbeatable first serve into the Delray quarterfinals Thursday, beating Jack Sock 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-1. It was Opelka's sixth consecutive victory at Delray, where he was the 2020 champion. Opelka had 21 aces, just one double-fault, and won a staggering 53 of 56 points when he landed a first serve. He faced only one break point all day, which he saved. Opelka had a pair of unforced errors to end the first set, as Sock won the opening tiebreaker -- Opelka's first loss in his last seven tiebreaks, after going 6-0 in those situations on his way to winning a tournament in Dallas two weeks ago. But he knotted the match by winning a second-set breaker, then ran away in the third set.

Ruud out of Rio Open

Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway pulled out of the Rio Open clay-court tournament on Thursday with an abdominal injury. Ruud told a news conference that he was still feeling the effects of an injury he picked up during Sunday's final of the Argentina Open, which he won. Ruud was replaced by Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, whose second-round match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo was suspended in the second set because of rain.