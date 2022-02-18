The nation in brief: Oklahoman executed for 4 killings in '05

Oklahoman executed for 4 killings in '05

McALESTER, Okla. -- Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005.

Gilbert Postelle, 35, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Prison officials declared him dead at 10:14 a.m.

Postelle declined to give any last words and glanced a few times at the seven witnesses who were in the viewing room next to the execution chamber as the execution began.

"Today did not put closure on anything," said Shelli Milner, the sister of Donnie Swindle -- one of the four people Postelle was convicted of killing. "His family grieves as our families have grieved for 17 years. To know that he will never walk this earth again does give me a little more peace."

During a clemency hearing in December, Postelle did not deny his involvement in the Memorial Day 2005 shooting deaths of James Alderson, Terry Smith, Swindle and Amy Wright.

"In her final moments, Amy Wright was screaming and clawing the ground to escape from Gilbert Postelle," Assistant Attorney General Julie Pittman told the board.

"I do understand that I'm guilty and I accept that," Postelle said at the clemency hearing. "I am truly sorry for what I've done."

Murder case goes to Ohio court, not U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. was not acting in his role as a deputized U.S. marshal at the time of the shooting and the murder case against the deputy must remain in state court, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Defendant Jason Meade, who is white, has pleaded innocent to murder and reckless homicide in the 2020 death of the 23-year-old. Goodson, who was Black, was shot as he entered his grandmother's house, according to his family and prosecutors.

Meade was a full-time Franklin County sheriff's deputy on regular assignment with a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force immediately before the shooting. Meade was finished with his task force assignments for the day when, he and his attorneys say, he saw Goodson nearby in a car waving a gun in a threatening manner.

After following Goodson, a confrontation between the two led to Meade shooting Goodson six times, according to Meade's statements and the coroner's autopsy report.

Meade did not have authority to arrest Goodson as a task force member and was not acting as a federal officer at the time, federal Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio ruled Thursday.

"Meade's only authority to arrest Goodson came from his state authority as a deputy sheriff to enforce state law," Sargus said. "This case is properly tried in state court."

Mark Collins, one of Meade's attorneys, said he's reviewing the ruling and then will decide whether to appeal.

Senate passes bill to avert shutdown

WASHINGTON -- The Senate gave final approval Thursday to legislation averting a weekend government shutdown, sending President Joe Biden a measure designed to give bipartisan bargainers more time to reach an overdue deal financing federal agencies until the fall.

Final passage was by a bipartisan 65-27 vote, five more than the 60 votes needed. The House easily approved the legislation last week. Each party had concluded that an election-year shutdown would be politically damaging, especially during a pandemic and a confrontation with Russia over its possible invasion of Ukraine.

But before passage, conservatives forced votes on several amendments, including a couple on covid-19 vaccine mandates. They were defeated mostly along party lines.

One by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and several colleagues would have blocked federal vaccination requirements for the military, government employees and contractors and health care workers. Another by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, would have halted federal funds for school districts imposing their own vaccination requirements.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., proposed another requiring Congress' nonbinding federal budgets to balance within 10 years.

Both parties hope the short-term measure will be the last one needed as negotiators craft compromise bills financing agencies through Sept. 30.

19 officers indicted in protest assaults

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas grand jury indicted 19 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during 2020 protests over racial injustice that spread nationwide following the killing of George Floyd, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jose Garza, the district attorney for Travis County, which includes Austin, spoke to journalists Thursday afternoon about the grand jury investigation but gave no specifics about it, including how many officers are facing charges, and for what crimes.

"Our community is safer when our community trusts enforcement. ... There cannot be trust if there is no accountability when law enforcement breaks the law," he said.

Word of the indictments came hours after Austin city leaders approved paying $10 million to two people injured by police in the protests, including a college student who suffered brain damage after an officer shot him with a beanbag round.



