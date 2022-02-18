Man on Texas’ most-wanted list arrested after search in Arkansas

A man considered one of Texas’ “10 most wanted" was taken into custody in Arkansas on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Joshua David Whitworth, who is reportedly affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, was taken into custody after an “all-night” manhunt, according to a news release from the Izard County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Whitworth, who was wanted on charges that included aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, had previously been convicted of unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released on parole in July 2020, and the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest the next month.

Stone County deputies received information Monday that Whitworth was in the area, the release states.

On Tuesday, Stone County Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton located a vehicle believed to be connected to Whitworth, authorities said. According to the release, when McGilton went to confront Whitworth, the man reversed the vehicle and hit a tree.

The chief deputy tried to arrest him, but a struggle ensued and he got away, the release states.

Authorities said McGilton contacted the sheriff’s offices of Izard and Stone counties, as well as Mountain View police, for assistance, deputies said.

At one point, Whitworth was spotted on an ATV, which he later abandoned and fled on foot, authorities said.

Whitworth was spotted around 9 a.m. and taken into custody, the release states. Authorities said he was taken to the Izard County sheriff’s office on charges of possession of meth, theft of property, resisting arrest and fleeing.

Whitworth, who the sheriff's office said was considered one of Texas' "10 most wanted," remained in the Izard County jail early Friday afternoon. No bond was listed.











