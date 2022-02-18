100 years ago

Feb. 18, 1922

KINGSLAND -- The Kingsland postoffice was broken into by thieves last night, but they obtained but little plunder. One dollar, taken from the cash drawer at the stamp window, is all that was missing today. The safe was forced, but it contained no money. The thieves looted a section house on the railroad tracks to obtain tools with which to break into the postoffice.

50 years ago

Feb. 18, 1972

• A fire in a garbage bin at the Scott Street Apartments caused an estimated $10,000 damage to two apartments Wednesday, the Fire Department said. The fire started in an enclosed patio at the rear of an apartment occupied by Fred Smith but the cause was unknown, according to Capt. Clint Cusick of Fire Station No. 13. Also damaged was an apartment occupied by Miss Karen Lewis. Cusick said the occupants were at home when the fire started but no one was hurt. Four pumper fire trucks and two aerial trucks were used to fight the fire for about two hours.

25 years ago

Feb. 18, 1997

• A Hall High honor student got a 10-day suspension Monday night from the Little Rock School Board for taking an Alaskan ulu knife to school last week to slice a block of cheese for lunch. ... When Gayle Bradford, the school principal, saw the student using the knife at lunch, she followed district policy by reporting the knife to the Little Rock Police Department and recommended that the student be considered for expulsion. ... The ulu knife that Brinkley took to school is an ancient type of blade that women traditionally used to skin animals and prepare food. ... The crescent-shaped metal knife is at least 4 inches long, with a wooden handle in the middle. To cut or chop anything, the user must rock the knife back and forth. It isn't designed for stabbing.

10 years ago

Feb. 18, 2012

• The Arkansas Department of Human Services plans to use eight vans equipped with satellite and computer equipment to help low-income residents enroll in public assistance programs. The vans, which cost about $200,000 each to manufacture and equip, will begin touring the state in the spring, making stops at sites such as food pantries and county fairs, said Joni Jones, county operations director for the Human Services Department. ... Onboard the "mobile units," residents will be able to check their eligibility for state-administered programs such as the ARKids First children's health insurance plan and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. ... The vans were paid for with one-time funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and are equipped with five computer stations that connect to the Access Arkansas website. ... The vans are equipped with weather-monitoring equipment and could assist residents in disaster situations such as tornadoes, she said.