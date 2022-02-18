Panel briefed on preservation bid

TEXARKANA -- Plans to improve downtown's Front Street Festival Plaza will include historical preservation, City Manager Jay Ellington told the city Historic District Commission on Wednesday.

"We're taking all in consideration for the historic nature of the area, as well as the site amenities that will go in there," Ellington told commissioners during their monthly meeting at City Hall.

Ellington presented the same plan for the plaza that he pitched to the city Advertising and Promotion Commission last month. It includes modernizing the plaza's stage, installing restrooms, adding landscaping and lighting, and improving the "Blessed Be the Tie That Binds" railroad track sculpture at the site.

A key part of the plan is to reuse salvaged vintage paving bricks to create an attractive setting for the sculpture, which Ellington envisions as the plaza's centerpiece and a gathering place for visitors, he said. Benches, landscaping and a shade structure are also included in plans for the sculpture.

Ellington estimates the total cost of the project to be more than $950,000. The city Board of Directors has approved spending up to $400,000 for improving the stage, and Ellington asked the A&P Commission for $700,000 more.

In other business, two members of Leadership Texarkana, a leadership development organization, briefed the Commission on plans to renovate the platform and exterior at the city's Amtrak station.

The proposed project includes cleaning and landscaping, re-striping the parking lot, improving lighting, and installing a welcome sign and 60-foot metal awning over the platform.

The improvements are "long overdue," Commissioner Danny Gordon said.