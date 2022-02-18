Peterson Gym in Decatur getting $1 million renovation

DECATUR -- It started Feb. 2 when Doug Holly and his maintenance crew began taking down all of the championship banners that lined the east, south and west walls. Then, all the sponsor banners began falling as Holly's crew began to strip them down and pack everything away in temporary storage.

Why would the Decatur School District decide to take all these banners down? Peterson Gym, the 50-year-old main gym at Decatur High School, will soon be getting a much-needed makeover.

By Feb. 11, everything that once was stored away or hanging along the walls was gone from the gym, and Peterson looked bare.

Six months ago, during the beginning of the 2021 football season, the Decatur School Board toured the gym and was amazed at the deteriorating condition of the locker rooms and the gym itself. The board came on a day when it was around 80 degrees outside, and the inside of the gym was hot and sticky. The board decided that action was needed to fix the problems with the aging facility.

Peterson Gym, named after Lloyd Peterson, the facility's benefactor, was built in 1972. The old gym, which is now the community room at Decatur City Hall, was simply too small to accommodate the growing school system.

Entry into the gym was in the center of the south side of the gym, where the coaches' office is now located. In the early days, there was a wall where the bleachers are located today (on the north side of the gym). The bleachers at the time occupied the south wall, and the concession stand once stood where the northwest corner of the coaches' office is now.

Sometime in the mid-1990s, the building received its first major restoration. A new section that is now the bleachers and a maintenance office was added, as well as a west wing that is now the concession stand, classroom, laundry room, and basketball and soccer uniform storage. The main entrance to the facility was moved to this new addition on the southwest side of the building.

New locker rooms and a coaches' office were added to the area where the south bleachers once stood.

For the next few months, the School Board met with its building contractor, Kinco Constructors, and an architectural firm to design the renovation of Peterson Gym. The plans were finalized in January, and the green light was given for the renovation, which will cost around $1 million to complete.

On Feb. 10, the engineers and construction crews met with Steve Watkins, Decatur school superintendent, and Holly to go over the work to be done on the building, which is slated to begin Monday.

According to Watkins, there are several areas that will be improved at Peterson Gym.

"The major focus of the project is to improve the air quality and efficiency of the facility," Watkins said. "We are replacing all doors and windows in the facility to make it more energy-efficient and adding HVAC to the facility to improve air circulation and quality.

"A second major change will be moving the entrance from the southwest corner of the gym to the center of the south side of the building. Other renovations to the foyer, locker rooms, concession stand and public restrooms are planned."

The project is expected to be completed some time in the late spring, around mid-May. Once the Peterson Gym restoration is complete, it will be the centerpiece of the Decatur sports program, as well as a venue for other Decatur High School events such as band concerts, assemblies and graduation.

"We feel the renovations are needed and will bring our community a place to enjoy a game and a facility that Decatur can be proud of," Watson said.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS A construction foreman walks through the main entrance into Peterson Gym as he goes on a tour of the facility Feb. 9 in Decatur. The $1,000,000 restoration project on the 50 year old gym is slated to begin Feb. 21.

