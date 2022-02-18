Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Feb. 18

UNION HOPEWELL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1121 Persimmon St., will celebrate the eighth anniversary of pastor and wife, the Rev. Antonio Gayden Jr. and Loretta Gayden, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Leon Williams Jr. of True Vine "E" Missionary Baptist Church.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its annual Black History Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest presenter will be the bishop, Hank Wilkins IV, of Living Grace Church, accompanied by his congregation. The celebration will also feature the Amos Chapel Youth Department, Marie and the Girls Praise Dancers and New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church members. "Come and hear great information in reference to our Great Heritage," a spokesman said. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is Amos Chapel's pastor.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will hold its food pantry Saturday from 1-2 p.m. or until all of the food boxes are gone. Only one food box per household will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone is required to wear a mask and everyone must provide proof of address (utility bills and driver's license). All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022. Participants won't get boxes if they don't have the information required, according to the release.

NATIONAL TRUSTED PARTNERS FOR CHRIST CHURCH, 2101 E. Sixth Ave., will be the site for a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday sponsored by Arkansas Community Organizations. The dinners are $12 and include fried fish, cole slaw and baked beans. Dessert and drinks are also available, according to the release. Details: (870) 536-6300.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. The speaker will be Timothy Aaron Hayes. The community is invited to attend. Also, New Community holds services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The church still practices social distancing and has masks available. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the front doors. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to join them for services. On Sundays, Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. On Tuesdays, family night begins with Bible Study at 6 p.m., and a free Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management class starts at 7 p.m. The church is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.