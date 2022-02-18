Pointers' Loney gets 1 more title

Ask Addison Loney about last year at the girls wrestling state tournament, and the Van Buren senior won't mince words.

"Katie Palmer kicked my butt."

Was it an exaggeration? Perhaps. Loney nearly went the distance in the 124-pound final at the 2021 state tournament before getting pinned.

But the 2020 individual state champion wasn't going to let her high-school career end without another crown.

The top-seeded Loney rolled through the 116-pound bracket on her way to a second title in three years.

Fayetteville's Lillian Jones and Katie Palmer, Rogers Heritage's Skylur Lewis and Springdale Har-Ber's Archer Jones all joined Loney as previous winners who picked up an additional championship Thursday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, but Loney was the only one with a year in between.

"I was wrestling people that were too easy, and then out comes Katie and she's running circles around me," Loney said. "There was no other way to finish [my high-school career] than winning first."

Dropping down a class wasn't a matter of avoiding Palmer. As both Loney and Van Buren Coach John Petree explained, Loney was well under the 124-pound limit last year, so she was typically up against girls who had several pounds on her.

Getting to 116 pounds, as Loney described it, was just a matter of wearing sweats during practice to keep the weight off.

Loney is planning to wrestle at College of the Ozarks next year, and it was clear that the 39th and final match of her senior season had meaning beyond a title. As soon as she pinned Bentonville West's Kassidy Haggard in 1:52, she sprinted to her corner, leaping into the waiting arms of Petree.

"It was a big monkey off her back," Petree said when asked about Loney bouncing back from a runner-up finish a year ago. "For her to come back this year and take care of business is just really special."

It was moment five years in the making.

"We've spent so much time together and it's like I'm raising them myself," Petree continued. "It's a bond that will last a lifetime.

Bulldogs improving

After an eighth-place finish in 2020, and a third-place finish in 2021, Fayetteville girls wrestling improved upon previous results again Thursday, finishing second as a team. The Bulldogs were 31 points shy of state champion Searcy, securing 194 points.

"As a team, they really jive together well," Fayetteville Coach Casper Petty said. "They work their butts off. ... Everything [our] guys do, they're right there with them. I think that's what makes them as tough as they are."

The girls program at Fayetteville has grown from about a dozen wrestlers its first season, Petty said, to around 20 this year. While the Bulldogs improved their numbers and total points at the state tournament this season, they also added a couple more individual champions.

Then-sophomore Katie Palmer won the girls first individual title in 2021, with a win by fall against Van Buren's Addison Loney in the 124-pound class. Palmer repeated as a champion this season, beating Searcy's Shelby Webb by fall in the 124.

"I feel like we've put in a lot of work," Palmer said. "It's taken a lot of effort and a lot of determination on everyone's part, and then coming together as a team as well, we've been able to become one unit."

While Palmer went back-to-back, Fayetteville added two more champions in Lillian Jones (100 pounds) and Margaret Jordan (235 pounds), medaling seven wrestlers in total.

"Coach Petty, he gives us what we need to get by as a team," said Jones, who had previously won two individual titles at Van Buren, "He also provides so much emotional support, and he gets us to places ... [where] we can compete on a higher level."

165-pound battle

No weight class in Thursday's tournament was more stacked the 165-pound competition.

Featuring a pair of defending state champions -- Springdale Har-ber's Archer Jones and Mountain Home's Amelia Frountfelder, who helped the Bombers win a team title in 2021 with a win at 185 pounds -- and 31-3 No. 1 seed Hailee Moore of Fayetteville, it was going to be a literal near-heavyweight fight for a title.

Which made it all the more remarkable that the person waiting for Jones after she pinned Frounfelter in 3:28 was Moore, who she'd defeated the round prior.

"I respect her and she respects me, no matter how we do," Jones said.

The sophomore was impressive en route to her second straight title, pinning four of her five opponents, with the first three wins coming within the opening two minutes of the matches. Jones, who ended the season 37-9, had faced Moore three times entering the day, with the Fayetteville junior coming out on top twice.

By the end of the night, though, the only result that mattered was Jones' 8-3 decision in their semifinal meeting.

"I know I can win when it counts," Jones said. "That's the main thing."

Moore said she now looks at Jones as an inspiration despite being the elder of the pair.

Knowing that she'll have to deal with the All-American again next year, there's a friendly battle brewing.

"I love Archer. She's just amazing and treats me so kindly," Moore said. "I knew I was going to have to go all three periods, but when I lost I wasn't all that upset about it because I know I did the hardest I could ... and I was proud of myself."

Upward trend

Now three years into existence, the girls state tournament has again seen increased participation numbers, with 193 wrestlers from 41 schools competing Thursday, up from 150 wrestlers at 33 schools a year ago.

The eight schools added was a significant jump. From 2020 to 2021, the tournament added three schools, but Acorn, Arkansas School for the Blind, Batesville, Benton, Fort Smith Southside, Greenbrier, Maumelle Charter and Pulaski Academy nearly tripled last year's number.

After last year's championship, tournament director Pat Smith said he expected turnout for this year to hit "as many as 200 wrestlers from 40 different schools."

Despite happening amid the covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 girls tournament still saw increased turnout, adding another 17 wrestlers from the three additional schools.