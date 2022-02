A 22-year-old woman was found fatally shot in Bryant on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting on Oak Hill Road just before 6 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Bryant police.

The woman, whose name had not been released Tuesday afternoon, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police arrested 23-year-old Xavier Littles of Bryant. He faces a charge of first degree murder and is in the Saline County jail.