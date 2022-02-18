Prep Basketball Roundup

4A-1 CONFERENCE

at Pea Ridge

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 W5 Prairie Grove 43, E4 Berryville 37 (G)

GAME 2 E4 Shiloh Christian 54, W5 Gentry 30 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 3 E3 Shiloh Christian 60, W4 Pea Ridge 48 (G)

GAME 4 E3 Harrison 57, W4 Prairie Grove 22 (B)

GAME 5 Prairie Grove 57, W3 Gravette 41 (G)

GAME 6 Shiloh Christian 56, W3 Pea Ridge 46 (B)

Wednesday, Feb. 16

GAME 7 W2 Gentry 55, Shiloh Christian 47 (G)

GAME 8 Harrison 59, W2 Gravette 46 (B)

GAME 9 Prairie Grove 48, E2 Huntsville 29 (G)

GAME 10 Shiloh Christian 59, E2 Huntsville 51 (B)

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 11 Gentry vs. E1 Harrison (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 12 Harrison vs. E1 Berryville (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 13 Prairie Grove vs. W1 Farmington (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 14 Shiloh Christian vs. W1 Farmington (B), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 15 Third-place game (G), 2 p.m.

GAME 16 Third-place game (B), 3:30 p.m.

GAME 17 Girls championship, 5 p.m.

GAME 18 Boys championship, 6:30 p.m.

4A-4 CONFERENCE

Saturday, Feb. 12

GAME 1 No. 7 Ozark 38, No. 6 Heber Springs 20 (B)

at Subiaco Academy

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 2 No. 5 Ozark 40, No. 4 Clarksville 39, OT (G)

GAME 3 No. 5 Pottsville 48, No. 4 Clarksville 43 (B)

GAME 4 No. 3 Dardanelle 46, No. 6 Heber Springs 36 (G)

GAME 5 No. 3 Dardanelle 37, Ozark 29 (B)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 6 No. 1 Pottsville 42, Ozark 26 (G)

GAME 7 No. 1 Morrilton 45, Pottsville 39 (B)

GAME 8 No. 2 Morrilton 45, Dardanelle 19 (G)

GAME 9 No. 2 Subiaco 48, Dardanelle 45 (B), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 10 Girls championship — Pottsville vs. Morrilton, 5 p.m.

GAME 11 Boys championship — Morrilton vs. Subiaco, 6:30 p.m.

3A-1 CONFERENCE

at Lincoln

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 6 Green Forest 54, No. 7 Lincoln 38 (G)

GAME 2 No. 7 Greenland 66, No. 6 Lincoln 58 (B), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 3 No. 3 Elkins 48, Green Forest 33 (G)

GAME 4 No. 3 Valley Springs 67, Greenland 48 (B)

GAME 5 No. 5 Greenland 41, No. 4 West Fork 33 (G)

GAME 6 No. 4 West Fork 58, No. 5 Green Forest 56 (B)

at home of No. 1 seed

Wednesday, Feb. 16

GAME 7 No. 1 Bergman 61, Greenland 12 (G)

GAME 8 No. 2 Valley Springs 55, Elkins 23(G)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 9 No. 1 Elkins 55, West Fork 39 (B)

GAME 10 No. 2 Bergman 62, Valley Springs 54 (B), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 11 Girls championship — Bergman vs. Valley Springs, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 12 Boys championship — Elkins vs. Bergman, 6 p.m.

3A-4 CONFERENCE

at Cedarville

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 7 Cedarville 37, No. 6 Paris 36 (G)

GAME 2 No. 7 Cossatot River 70, No. 6 Booneville 54 (B)

GAME 3 No. 5 Hackett 48, No. 8 Waldron 32 (G)

GAME 4 No. 5 Paris 58, No. 8 Danville 29 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 5 Cedarville 28, No. 3 Cossatot River 25 (G)

GAME 6 No. 3 Charleston 48, Cossatot River 31 (B)

GAME 7 No. 4 Charleston 31, Hackett 24 (G)

GAME 8 Paris 39, No. 4 Hackett 35 (B)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 9 No. 1 Booneville 4o, Charleston 29 (G)

GAME 10 No. 1 Waldron vs. Paris (B), 5:15 p.m.

GAME 11 No. 2 Danville 49, Cedarville 31 (G)

GAME 12 No. 2 Cedarville vs. Charleston (B), 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 13 Girls championship — Booneville vs. Danville, 6 p.m.

GAME 14 Boys championship, 7:15 p.m.

3A-5 CONFERENCE

at Two Rivers

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 5 Perryville 58, No. 8 Two Rivers 31 (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 2 No. 5 Perryville 68, No. 8 Two Rivers 51 (B)

GAME 3 No. 6 Dover 46, No. 7 Jessieville 42 (G)

GAME 4 No. 6 Dover 49, No. 7 Atkins 34 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 5 Perryville 71, No. 4 Baptist Prep 66 (G)

GAME 6 Perryville 44, No. 4 Jessieville 40 (B)

GAME 7 No. 3 Atkins 52, Dover 38 (G)

GAME 8 No. 3 Lamar 54, Dover 43 (B)

Wednesday, Feb. 16

GAME 9 No. 1 Lamar 67, Perryville 48 (G)

GAME 10 No. 1 Baptist Prep 34, Perryville 29 (B)

GAME 11 No. 2 Mayflower 55, Atkins 48 (G)

GAME 12 No. 2 Mayflower 52, Lamar 47 (B)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 13 Girls championship — Lamar 63, Mayflower 50

GAME 14 Boys championship — Baptist Prep vs. Mayflower, 7:30 p.m.

2A-1 CONFERENCE

at Flippin

Saturday, Feb. 12

GAME 1 No. 9 Yellville-Summit 58, No. 8 Haas Hall-Bentonville 25 (B)

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 2 No. 4 Alpena 69, No. 8 Haas Hall-Bentonville 17 (G)

GAME 3 Yellville-Summit 76, No. 5 Life Way Christian 75, OT (B)

GAME 4 No. 5 Life Way Christian 46, No. 7 Decatur 18 (G)

GAME 5 No. 7 Decatur 66, No. 6 Arkansas Arts Academy 65 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 6 Life Way Christian 67, Alpena 41 (G)

GAME 7 No. 3 Cotter 46, Decatur 36 (B)

GAME 8 No. 3 Yellville-Summit 43, No. 6 Eureka Springs 42 (G)

GAME 9 No. 4 Alpena 66, Yellville-Summit 40 (B)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 10 No. 1 Flippin vs. Life Way Christian (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 11 No. 1 Eureka Springs 53, Alpena 23 (B)

GAME 12 No. 2 Cotter vs. Yellville-Summit (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 13 No. 2 Flippin vs. Cotter (B), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 14 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 15 Boys championship — Eureka Springs vs. , 7:30 p.m.

2A-4 CONFERENCE

at Mountainburg

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 7 Magazine 53, No. 6 Johnson County Westside 42 (G)

GAME 2 No. 7 Johnson County Westside 57, No. 6 FS Future School 43 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 3 No. 5 Lavaca def. No. 4 FS Future School via forfeit (G)

GAME 4 No. 4 Magazine 45, No. 5 Mansfield 43 (B)

GAME 5 No. 3 Acorn 53, Magazine 34 (G)

GAME 6 No. 3 Mountainburg 64, Johnson County Westside 38 (B)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 7 No. 1 Mansfield vs. Lavaca (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 8 No. 1 Lavaca 55, Magazine 35 (B)

GAME 9 No. 2 Mountainburg 46, Acorn 42 (G), 6:30 p.m.

GAME 10 No. 2 Acorn vs. Mountainburg (B), 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 11 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 12 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

1A-1 WEST CONFERENCE

at Mulberry

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 5 Founders Classical Academy 61, No. 8 Haas Hall-Rogers 53 (B)

GAME 2 No. 6 The New School 52, No. 7 Haas Hall-Rogers 24 (G)

GAME 3 No. 6 St. Paul 48, No. 7 Thaden School 21 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 4 No. 4 Mulberry 26, No. 5 Ozark Catholic 24 (G)

GAME 5 No. 4 Mulberry 54, Founders Classic Academy 45 (B)

GAME 6 No. 3 Thaden School 60, The New School 47 (G)

GAME 7 No. 3 Ozark Catholic 64, St. Paul 47 (B)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 8 No. 1 St. Paul vs. Mulberry (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 9 No. 1 The New School 47, Mulberry 13 (B)

GAME 10 No. 2 County Line vs. Thaden School (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 11 No. 2 County Line vs. Ozark Catholic (B), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 12 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 13 Boys championship — The New School vs. , 7:30 p.m.

1A-1 EAST CONFERENCE

at Western Grove

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 6 Deer def. No. 7 Mount Judea by forfeit (G)

GAME 2 No. 6 Deer 63, No. 7 Mount Judea 49 (B)

GAME 3 No. 4 Omaha 44, No. 5 Lead Hill 32 (G)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 4 No. 4 Omaha 61, No. 5 Kingston 32 (B)

GAME 5 N0. 3 Western Grove 65, Deer 46 (G)

GAME 6 No. 3 Lead Hill 60, Deer 31 (B)

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 7 No. 1 Kingston vs. Omaha (G), 4:30 p.m.

GAME 8 No. 1 Western Grove vs. Omaha (B), 5:50 p.m.

GAME 9 No. 2 Jasper vs. Western Grove (G), 7:10 p.m.

GAME 10 No. 2 Jasper vs. Lead Hill (B), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 11 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 12 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS

Elkins 55, West Fork 39

Aiden Underdown scored 13 of Elkins' first 14 points Thursday and led the Elks past West Fork during the first of two 3A-1 Conference Tournament semifinal games at Elkins.

Underdown led Elkins to an 8-3 lead after one quarter before his teammates became involved and helped the Elks stretch the lead to a 28-15 margin at halftime. Elkins led 38-28 after three quarters and never allowed the Elks get any closer than eight points for the entire second half.

Underdown finished with 24 points and was the only player in double figures for Elkins, which will play in Saturday's championship game on its home floor. Ethan Howerton had 14 points for West Fork, which will draw the conference's No. 4 seed for the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament at Booneville.

Bergman 62, Valley Springs 54

Bergman utilized a 19-2 run in the second half to take the lead for good and held off Valley Springs to win the second 3A-1 Conference Tournament semifinal game in Elkins.

Valley Springs led 38-33 after Hunter Reese's bucket with 6:20 left in the third quarter before Bergman took over the game. Kaden Ponder sparked the run with back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Panthers ahead to stay en route to a 47-40 lead after three quarters, then Walker Patton hit a 3-pointer and Brayden Oleson added a bucket to make it 52-40.

The Tigers were able to pull within 55-50 on five free throws, which included a technical foul on Bergman, but the Panthers never allowed it to get any closer.

Patton finished with 24 points for Bergman, which will play Elkins for the third time this season, followed by Ponder with 15. Dason Hensley had 13 and Reese added 12 for Valley Springs, which will be the league's No. 3 seed for the regional tournament next week.

Eureka Springs 53, Alpena 23

Eureka Springs started pulling away in the second quarter and moved into the 2A-1 Conference Tournament championship with a victory over Alpena at Flippin.

The Highlanders went on an 18-7 run and stretched their lead out to a 27-9 halftime margin. Eureka Springs continued to pull away with a 40-19 cushion after three quarters.

Shane Holloway had 12 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Eureka Springs, which will play in Saturday's championship game. Dylan Holloway was next in line with 11, followed by Braden Gerth with 10.

The New School 47, Mulberry 13

The Cougars rolled to a 27-6 halftime lead and cruised to the win in the semifinals of the 1A-1 West Conference tournament at Mulberry on Thursday.

The New School (32-3) advances to the tournament finals on Saturday against County Line. Tip-off time is slated for 7:30.

Evan Goldman led all scorers with 23 points for The New School. Quintus McNeal registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists, while teammate Will Sturner also added 10 points.

GIRLS

Lamar 63, Mayflower 50

A strong second-half performance allowed Lamar to win the 3A-5 Conference Tournament championship with a win over Mayflower at Two Rivers.

The Lady Warriors (25-2) outscored the Lady Eagles 22-14 in the third quarter and turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 45-40 lead. Lamar then secured the win by outscoring Mayflower 16-10 over the final 8 minutes.

Kori Sanders had 21 points to lead four Lady Warriors in double figures. Morgan Cochran and Shae Taylor added 15 apiece while Karley Williams chipped in 12.

Lamar will host the Class 3A Region 3 tournament next week and be the conference's top seed.