PREP WRESTLING Former coach's influence still abounds as Shiloh Christian seeks second state title

Shiloh Christian senior Jacob Solomon said Coach Chad Bottorff set a high standard for the Saints' wrestling program and that was validated when they claimed the Class 1A-4A state team title a year ago.

"This year, there's more of an expectation of what we should be," said Solomon, who won the individual state title at 106 pounds two years ago but didn't compete last season because of a back injury. "This year we see that and know that and the goal is winning the state championship because we know we can do it."

Bottorff wasn't there to experience the first team title in program history. He died unexpectedly at age 50 from covid-19 related issues on Christmas Eve in 2020.

But Solomon and fellow captain Will Brown said the group exemplified the toughness that Bottorff tried to teach.

"It kind of proved a point to us that even with something as tragic as our head coach dying that we could still come out with a state victory," said Brown, who contributed with a fourth-place finish at 152 pounds. "And I think it set a standard for the Shiloh wrestling program like across the board."

That's why Bottorff's initials "CB" were engraved on the Saints' championship rings along with his saying 'Tougher than a two-dollar steak."

Shiloh Christian captured its first 4A dual state title nine days ago.

The Saints will head into the boys state wrestling tournament as a favorite for anther title. The tournament is today and tomorrow at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Shiloh returns four medalists and two champions from last year's group, but Solomon was a state champion in 2020.

Bottorff's son, CJ, helped his father with the wrestling program even though he had graduated and was attending college. He's remained an integral part of the program as a coach even in his father's absence and was awarded the 4A Coach of the Year award at last year's state tournament.

Saints Coach Brad Widger said CJ serves as a coach, but the bond between he and the wrestlers is different.

"CJ does as much for building the roster as the kids do," Widger said. "There's a friendship he builds with them. His role when his father passed, I didn't really even have to explain it. He just fell into it. He filled every void that we needed and coached the kids up and is in charge with most of the lineup and putting kids where they are."

CJ Bottorff said being a part of Shiloh Christian wrestling helped him deal with the loss of his father.

"Honestly, it was probably what I needed to be around, just all the guys and everything," CJ Bottorff said. "It gave me something to think about."

But the feeling was special when the Saints were standing on top of the medal stand holding the state championship trophy.

"It was just a wave of emotions, just everything, the whole year," CJ said. "That is why my dad started this program whenever I was a freshman in high school. Just for us to do it for him, the way we did it, was really special."

CJ was part of a team of a half-dozen wrestlers to start the program when he was a freshman. That number dwindled to two when he was a junior.

"Yeah, it was me and the 220, so that was fun to wrestle every day in practice whenever I was only 130 pounds," CJ joked.

Widger said the goal to win another title is natural, even more than a year removed from Chad's death.

"When you win it, you've got that added bull's eye on your back of 'Can you do it again?," Widger said. "Was it a fluke? Was it just an emotional one and done? But everything we do always has Coach Bottorff in it and around it.

"I don't know that our slogan this year is 'Do it for Coach Bottorff,' but he's always there with us."