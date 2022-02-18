Prisoner collapses at county jail, dies

A man who was a prisoner in the Pulaski County jail died Thursday morning as the result of a medical emergency, a Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman said.

Just before 10:30 a.m., 40-year-old Willie Goodwin of Cabot told a nurse making rounds that he wasn't feeling well, according to a news release from the agency. The nurse assessed Goodwin and decided to call for an ambulance.

While waiting for transport, Goodwin's condition deteriorated, and he collapsed, agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Authorities performed CPR on Goodwin, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Burk would not give details about Goodwin's medical distress or any information about any preexisting medical conditions, citing patient privacy laws.

The state medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy on Goodwin.

Goodwin was arrested Aug. 31 by Jacksonville police and had been in the jail since Sept. 1 on charges of aggravated assault on a family member, theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a certain person, a news release states.