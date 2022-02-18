Razorbacks lose to Illinois State in season opener

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in 28 years, Arkansas lost a baseball season opener Friday.

The No. 4 Razorbacks lost 3-2 to Illinois State in front of 10,116 at Baum-Walker Stadium. The teams are scheduled to play the second of their three-game series Saturday at noon.

It was Arkansas’ first season-opening loss since 1994, when TCU swept a three-game series against the Razorbacks in Fort Worth, Texas.

Arkansas lost a home opener for the first time at Baum-Walker Stadium, which opened midway through the 1996 season.

Illinois State (1-0) scored the go-ahead run when Aidan Huggins doubled against reliever Kole Ramage with two outs in the seventh inning. Huggins’ hit scored Kyle Soberano, who singled in the previous at-bat.

Arkansas wasted a leadoff single by Chris Lanzilli in the bottom of the seventh. The Razorbacks’ 9-1-2 hitters — Zack Gregory, Peyton Stovall and Cayden Wallace — were retired in order by Jared Hart, who pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

Arkansas did not have a base runner after Lanzilli’s seventh-inning single.

The Razorbacks (0-1) were held to four hits. Two hits came in the fifth inning when Jalen Battles and Gregory hit a pair of solo home runs to left field to tie the game 2-2.

Illinois State scored twice against Arkansas starter Connor Noland in the first inning. Noland allowed four consecutive one-out base runners with a hit batter, two singles and a walk.

Jake McCaw’s RBI single gave the Redbirds their first run. After Jonathan Sabotnik lined out to second base for the second out of the inning, Noland balked with the bases loaded to score Ryan Cermak.

Noland took a no-decision with a 5-inning start that included 5 hits, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. Ramage was assessed the loss in a 1 2/3-inning outing.

Illinois State starter Jordan Lussier pitched 1 1/3 innings before he was hit in the head with a 103 mph line drive off the bat of Brady Slavens in the second inning. Lussier later passed a concussion test, according to an Arkansas team doctor.

Slavens’ hit gave Arkansas two base runners with one out in the inning. The Razorbacks later loaded the bases on a two-out walk by Lanzilli, but all three runners were stranded when Gregory flied out against Colin Wyman.

Wyman allowed 2 runs on 2 hits and 1 walk in 3 2/3 innings.

Illinois State won its second consecutive game in Fayetteville. The Redbirds won 8-7 on March 3, 2020.